Karla Estrada fires back at basher calling Daniel Padilla 'cheater'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Karla Estrada fired back at basher calling her son Daniel Padilla a "cheater."

In a deleted tweet, a Twitter user compared Daniel to Donny Pangilinan, alleging that Karla is problematic and her family is chaotic.

"Si DJ, cheater, si Donny, hindi. Yung nanay ni DJ, problematic. yung nanay ni Donny, hindi. Si DJ, chaotic yung fam. si Donny, complete and & happy family. Gusto niyo talaga mag-compare? Okay," the Twitter user wrote.

Karla shared the deleted tweet, asking the Twitter user if she lives in her house to know them as a family.

Huh? Saan galing ang mega judgment na ito? Dito ka ba naninirahan sa pamamayhay ko? at Akala mo alam mo lahat?!?

Mag hunos Dili ka huy . Maka problematic at chaotic ito?? hala inday pagtarong diha!

Wag mandamay ng pamilya panget yun. https://t.co/aMdCPelp26 — karla estrada (@Estrada21Karla) December 16, 2022

"Huh? Saan galing ang mega judgment na ito? Dito ka ba naninirahan sa pamamahay ko? At akala mo alam mo lahat?!?” Karla wrote.

"Mag hunos dili ka huy. Maka-problematic at chaotic ito?? Hala inday pagtarong diha! [Hala inday umayos ka diyan]. Wag mandamay ng pamilya, panget yun," she added.

Karla then shared a Twitter user’s post defending Daniel.

Salamat. Lahat ng family Ay broken kapag Hindi nag kakasundo. Hindi lamang dahil Hiwalay ang magulang. Importante Ay mag palaki ang mga anak na Hindi bastos At mapagkumbaba. https://t.co/WUtqNiqEDb — karla estrada (@Estrada21Karla) December 16, 2022

“Cheater? Naka isang dekada na nga sila ng nobya niya. Attitude? 11 years in showbizness but still on top. Came from a broken fam? Atleast nabigyan niya ng magandang buhay pamilya niya. Few of the many reasons why Daniel/ KathNiel is worth stanning,” the Twitter user wrote.

RELATED: Karla Estrada leaves 'Magandang Buhay'