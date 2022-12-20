^

Karla Estrada fires back at basher calling Daniel Padilla 'cheater'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 20, 2022 | 12:47pm
Karla Estrada fires back at basher calling Daniel Padilla 'cheater'
Karla Estrada
Karla Estrada via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Karla Estrada fired back at basher calling her son Daniel Padilla a "cheater."

In a deleted tweet, a Twitter user compared Daniel to Donny Pangilinan, alleging that Karla is problematic and her family is chaotic.

"Si DJ, cheater, si Donny, hindi. Yung nanay ni DJ, problematic. yung nanay ni Donny, hindi. Si DJ, chaotic yung fam. si Donny, complete and & happy family. Gusto niyo talaga mag-compare? Okay," the Twitter user wrote. 

Karla shared the deleted tweet, asking the Twitter user if she lives in her house to know them as a family.  

"Huh? Saan galing ang mega judgment na ito? Dito ka ba naninirahan sa pamamahay ko? At akala mo alam mo lahat?!?” Karla wrote. 

"Mag hunos dili ka huy. Maka-problematic at chaotic ito?? Hala inday pagtarong diha! [Hala inday umayos ka diyan]. Wag mandamay ng pamilya, panget yun," she added. 

Karla then shared a Twitter user’s post defending Daniel. 

“Cheater? Naka isang dekada na nga sila ng nobya niya. Attitude? 11 years in showbizness but still on top. Came from a broken fam? Atleast nabigyan niya ng magandang buhay pamilya niya. Few of the many reasons why Daniel/ KathNiel is worth stanning,” the Twitter user wrote. 

