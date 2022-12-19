^

Maricel Soriano, Jane de Leon honored at 6th Outstanding Men and Women awards

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
December 19, 2022 | 4:07pm
Joel Cruz (left) was surrounded by his children when he accepted his award. Right photo shows Public Attorney's Office Chief Persida Acosta receiving her award, while actors (from far left) Kelvin Miranda (in magenta suit) and Ken Chan (in white polo) pose with their awards at the back.
MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned stars Maricel Soriano and William Martinez and actors Jane de Leon, Ken Chan, Kelvin Miranda and Jak Roberto were among the honorees at this year's Outstanding Men and Women of the Philippines awards held in Teatrino, Greenhills. 

Other actors honored were Sunshine Dizon and actor-turned-lawmaker, Quezon City first district Rep. Arjo Atayde.  

The sixth edition of the awards also honored notable individuals in their fields.

Philstar.com contributor Maridol Rañoa-Bismarck was among the honorees in the media category. 

Multi-hyphenate Joel Cruz led the roster of honorees, receiving citations for both personal achievements as well as recognition for his business labels Aficionado (perfumery) and Takoya Tea (food kiosk). He was surrounded by his children all throughout the night.

The other award recipients included Miss World 1973 1st Princess Evangeline Pascual, show host John Nite, local chief executive Ina Alegre, Public Attorney's Office head Atty. Persida Acosta and supermodel Gerone Olorocisimo-Demiar.

Manila Times, SMNI Network, Net 25 and V81 Radio were named News Agencies of the Year, "Lunch Out Loud" (LOL) as Best TV show, Cafe Claus as Best Dining Outlet, and Celergen as Best Wellness label.

"In the sixth edition of the Philippines' Empowered Men and Women, the organizers were in the lookout for exceptional individuals who contributed to nation building. Their resilience is incomparable. Some people draw strength from them. Life is what we make it, walang suku-an. Carry on with your personal thrusts. Continue to be human and humane to others. Service to the public needs pure heart and compassion," said Department of Social Welfare and Development Undersecretary Rowena Taduran in her keynote speech.

Several awardees were unable to be physically present during the awarding ceremonies. Among those who were honored in absentia were former presidential spokesperson Atty. Salvador Panelo, Miss Planet Philippines National Director Wilbert Tolentino, Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up Herlene Nicole Budol, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, film producer Chris Cahilig, and world renowned fashion designer Michael Cinco. 

Kim Rodriguez was named Female Star of the Night while Jak Roberto was the Male Star of the Night. 

Binibining Pilipinas 2021 2nd runner-up Meiji Cruz and former Mrs. Universe Australia Cristine Escalate, together with film director Rom Burlat, Dante Salamat, and actor Teejay Marquez were named the Best Dressed personalities of the event.

Apart from the absentee recipients, the organizers also bestowed a posthumous citation to Noemi Tesorero, who followers fondly remember as "Mahal."

