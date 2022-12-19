'All worth it': Nico Bolzico awake for 30 hours, shares #WorldCup2022 fan moments

MANILA, Philippines — Argentine businessman and celebrity Nico Bolzico has no regrets flying to Qatar despite not sleeping for 30 hours, just a few days after wife Solenn Heussaff gave birth to their second daughter to witness Argentina's historic win at the FIFA World Cup this year.

"30 hours without sleep! All worth it! It is not 'just' football!" wrote Nico on his Instagram Stories on December 19.

The quadrennial event saw its culmination on the wee hours of the morning in the Philippines as the Lionel Messi-led Argentina won its third World Cup, 36 years after football icon Diego Maradona led its squad in 1986.

Argentina beat the 2018 champion, France, on penalties (4-2) after a dramatic 120 minutes tied at 3-3.

"It is hard to explain to not football fans.We grow up playing football, regardless if you are good or bad at it; dad taking you to the stadium is one of your first childhood memories; some of your best memories are about football; you made friends because of football; we can spend hours talking about football; you cry for football; football is part of your culture and DNA," Nico wrote in a separate post with a reel of his experience watching the game live in Qatar.

"It doesnt make sense, it is not rational, it is just an emotionl!" he added.

Nico explained how this year's win was the most important game in their nation's sporting history.

"A country divided in two, suffering from years of adverse economy conditions, that for the first time in a long while, felt as one. The team showed that you dont need money to be within the best countries in the world; you need a united team, hard work, humbleness and leadership," he ended.

His postscript was addressed to wife Solenn, whom he calls Bebu, and said he is heading home right after the match to be with her and their daughters, Tili, and their newly born baby whose second name is "Lionel" after the Argentine sporting hero.

Celebrities congratulated him on his country's win.

OPM icon Gary Valenciano admitted that he was not a football fan but Messi made him watch the game.

"I still can’t get over what I witnessed Nico!!!! I wish to celebrate with you!!!! The thing is…I’ve never really been a football fan but as I saw Argentina win…it almost brought me to tears," Gary wrote.

"I guess it’s also because Messi was introduced to me by one of my best friends who passed away a few years ago. So to see him play in his last WC game and win really really means a lot to me," he added.

Former basketball player and now coach Chris Tiu said he was just "emotional" while watching the game as a Messi fan.

Brazilian Daniel Matsunaga also congratulated Nico with emojis. Brazil crashed out of the World Cup at the quarterfinals after a penalty shootout with Croatia, the second runner-up team in 2018 and finished third this year.

