Nico Bolzico celebrates birth of second baby with Solenn Heussaff, Argentina's World Cup hopes

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 18, 2022 | 9:32am
Nico Bolzico celebrates birth of second baby with Solenn Heussaff, Argentina's World Cup hopes
Celebrity couple Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico with daughter Tili.
Solenn Heussaff via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — If there are two things to know about Nico Bolzico, it's that he is a family man and is proud of his Argentine heritage — and he enjoys lovingly having fun with both aspects of himself.

Nico and his wife Solenn Heussaff recently welcomed a new baby girl, which came around the time Argentina qualified for another World Cup final after another maestro performance by team captain Lionel Messi.

The celebrity dad poked fun at the two events happening so close to each other in an Instagram post.

"What a crazy day, Argentina qualified to the final of the World Cup with Messi playing a great game, and we just had a super healthy baby girl..." Nico happily said, before an offscreen Solenn called him out.

The video then cut to Nico, out of scrubs and by a window, speaking in a more solemn voice to "correct" himself.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nico Bolzico (@nicobolzico)

"My daughter being born is a million times more important than the final of the World Cup, and it's very unfortunate that I actually mentioned them both in my previous comment," Nico said sternly. He added that he'll let Solenn introduce their second child. 

Fellow celebrities congratulated Nico and Solenn for the birth of their new child, with several expressing their amusement at the former's antics such as Iza Calzado, Isabelle Daza, Bea Alonzo, Richard Juan, Ruffa Gutierrez, Daniel Matsunaga and Rajo Laurel.

Nico said the second name of their new baby girl is Lionel, as approved by Solenn, so it's another win for the Argentine.

The couple tied the knot in May 2016 and had their first child, Thylane, four years later. It was in July this year when Nico and Solenn announced they were expecting once more, and confirmed it would be a girl two months later.

Their fans and supporters find it interesting how their house will be like tonight when Argentina, led by Messi, faces 2018's champion, France. Nico has been posting Argentina clips on his Instagram Stories as a proud Argentine, while it is a known fact that Solenn is half-French. 

RELATED: Nico Bolzico hires daughter Thylane as his 'professional makeup artist'

LIONEL MESSI

NICO BOLZICO

SOLENN HEUSSAFF

WORLD CUP
