WATCH: Bela Padilla romances 'Descendants of the Sun' star Jasper Cho and Kim Gun Woo in 'Ultimate Oppa'

MANILA, Philippines — Bela Padilla gets to live a K-drama fan's dream of meeting her idol and possibly falling in love with him in the movie "Ultimate Oppa," starring alongside "Descendants of the Sun" actor Jasper Cho and Kim Gun-woo.

Now streaming on Prime Video, the actress stars in a K-drama-inspired movie about an aspiring Filipina writer who meets her crush, Korean star Moon Shi-woo (Cho).

The trailer sees Bela flying to South Korea to meet Shi-woo for a global fan event. She not only meets him but his manager, Jay, played by Gun-woo.

Snippets of Bela interacting with Shi-woo and Gun-woo set in snow-covered sceneries follow suit.

In one scene, Gun-woo reprimands Shi-woo. "You shouldnt fool around with such an innocent girl." Shi-woo replies, "I'm telling you, I'm really serious this time."

On her Instagram Stories Friday, Bela said that she was part of the glam team for the Manila scenes of her movie, which she said was shot pre-pandemic.

She also shared a clip that shows her in character while gushing over a pin-up poster of Shi-woo. She says, "One day, I will be a writer and I will cast you," then proceeds to kiss it.

WATCH: "Ultimate Oppa" starring Bela Padilla, Kim Gun Woo and Jasper Cho

Cho appeared in the 2016 hit drama "Descendants of the Sun" as Dr. Daniel Spencer. Kim, meanwhile, was part of the cast of the 2017 Park Seo-joon and Kim Ji-won drama "Fight For My Way."

"Ultimate Oppa" is directed by In Roo Hwang ("Princess Hours," "Playful Kiss"). It is produced by Viva Films, Reality MM Studios, and Creative Leaders Group Eight. — Video from Prime Video Philippines YouTube channel

