^

Kim Chiu's Wednesday Addams performance goes viral

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 16, 2022 | 12:03pm
Kim Chiu's Wednesday Addams performance goes viral
Kim Chiu as Wednesday Addams during her "ASAP Natin 'To" dance number last Sunday.
Screengrab from ABS-CBN YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users commended Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu for her performance as Wednesday Addams in "ASAP Natin 'To" last Sunday. 

For Kim, the Wednesday production was the hardest dance number she has ever done in the Sunday show because she was not allowed to smile. 

"Isa sa pinaka mahirap na sayaw ko sa @asapofficial #Wednesdaydancechallenge. Bawal mag-smile. Thank you ASAP FAM and @dgrind_official had so much fun today!!" she said on Instagram. 

The dance number trended on different social media sites, including Twitter where users reacted on Kim's performance. 

"Wednesday" stars Jenna Ortega as the titular child of the Addams Family who becomes involved in a mystery at her school.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

'Tignan natin': Kim Chiu not closing door to sexy roles 

