Kim Chiu's Wednesday Addams performance goes viral

Kim Chiu as Wednesday Addams during her "ASAP Natin 'To" dance number last Sunday.

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users commended Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu for her performance as Wednesday Addams in "ASAP Natin 'To" last Sunday.

For Kim, the Wednesday production was the hardest dance number she has ever done in the Sunday show because she was not allowed to smile.

"Isa sa pinaka mahirap na sayaw ko sa @asapofficial #Wednesdaydancechallenge. Bawal mag-smile. Thank you ASAP FAM and @dgrind_official had so much fun today!!" she said on Instagram.

The dance number trended on different social media sites, including Twitter where users reacted on Kim's performance.

"Wednesday" stars Jenna Ortega as the titular child of the Addams Family who becomes involved in a mystery at her school.

Kim Chiu nailed the look, by the way!



I need her to upload the HD version of this entire look with this facial expression! Gaaah! https://t.co/Y817lsJIbM — Allison | My Mind and Me (@girly0udontknow) December 11, 2022

Kim Chiu as Wednesday ???? — ??? (@_troystory) December 11, 2022

I love Kim Chiu performance as Wednesday the way all her expressions woah ???????? — Kimbi (@kimbi27_) December 11, 2022

What i love about Kim Chiu

is dat she can easily transform into another character ,to think that “wednesday” character is hard to copy with her chinita looks but she nailed this one including the iconic dance



it shows n speaks of how dedicated she is on her works as an artist pic.twitter.com/vtACzC6Ajo — mares???????? (@marespadilla22) December 15, 2022

natatawa ako sa prod namin with kim chiu kasi bawal ngumiti, yung concept kasi is Wednesday basta yon sa netflix HAHAHAHA — ???????????????????? (@gellycake) December 11, 2022

