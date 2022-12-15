^

Joel Lamangan's triple bypass surgery successful; director set to fight EDSA Revolution 'fake news'

Maridol Ranoa-Bismark - Philstar.com
December 15, 2022 | 11:52am
Joel Lamangan's triple bypass surgery successful; director set to fight EDSA Revolution 'fake news'
'Ora de Peligro' stars and producer
Philstar.com / Maridol Ranoa-Bismark

MANILA, Philippines — First, the bad news: Fake news is everywhere in this age of social media. Now, for the good news: A group of well-known artists, headed by "Oras de Peligro" director Joel Lamangan, is waging an uphill battle for it.

Lamangan, who is now recovering from a triple bypass heart surgery, said at a recent press conference, “We can only move on when the problems are solved, when debts are paid, when we put an end to the not-so-nice things about our country.”

This, he explained, pushed him to do the docu drama "Oras de Peligro," inspired by a true story about Dario, a jeepney driver who was stabbed to death, and accused of conniving with the man who held up his vehicle just when a coup d’etat was happening in Malacanang back in February 1986.

At the media huddle, Cherry Pie Picache, Mae Paner, Gerald Santos, Elora Espano, Jim Pebanco and the upcoming film’s other stars agreed it is their responsibility to stop fake news, especially when it comes to events that happened during the historic EDSA Revolution on Feb. 22 to 26, 1986.

“People should not just accept everything they read. It’s their responsibility to know the truth,” Picache said.

Mae Paner, known for her activist views and her role as Juana Change, added, “You can check if news is fake. We need narrative warriors. We don’t need fake news victims. We will fight.”

What’s scary, she went on, was that people continue to spread information, even if they know it’s not true.

Lamangan admitted it isn’t easy to make a historical film like "Oras de Peligro." He thinks producers are afraid to touch on sensitive issues in our history. This is why he’s glad he found new production company Bagong Siklab, which took a chance on the story.

Bagong Siklab’s Atty. Howard Calleja said his group took the challenge because it saw the need to fight for the truth in “this time of uncertainty.”

Lest "Ora de Peligro" be accused of stirring political unrest, Lamangan is quick to point out that his film has no political color. It has nothing against the present administration. It just wants to show the truth.

“If not now, when? If it’s not us, then who (will do it)? We shouldn’t be afraid of the truth. We’re doing this for the voiceless,” explained Calleja.

"Oras de Peligro," to be shown in February 2023, in time for the commemoration of the EDSA Revolution, also stars Allen Dizon, Therese Malvar, Gerald Santos, Marcus Madrigal, Rico Barrera, Carlos Dala, Felixia Dizon, Nanding Joseph, Apollo Abraham and Elora Espano.

RELATED: Kris Aquino throws shade at new Darryl Yap movie in birthday tribute for Ninoy Aquino

