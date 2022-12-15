'Kuya Bundoy, salamat sa lahat': Jovit Baldivino laid to rest

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Jovit Baldivino was laid to rest yesterday.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, a mass was held in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Parish in Rosario, Batangas at noon before he was finally laid to rest in Paradise View Memorial Garden.

The singer's sister Jasmine thanked Jovit's supporters for showing love for her brother.

"Hindi ko po alam kung ano ang sasabihin ko ngayon. Hindi po ako makapaniwala na nandiyan na ang kuya ko. Una, gusto ko pong magpasalamat sa kuya. Kuya Bundoy, salamat sa lahat lahat nang naitulong mo sa amin, sa ating pamilya. Maraming nagmamahal sa 'yo, maraming nagsusuporta sa 'yo. 'Yung iba nanggaling pa sa malayong lugar," she said.

"Sa lahat nang nakiramay, alam ko pong hindi sapat ang salitang salamat. In behalf po sa aking pamilya, maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat," she added.

Jovit passed away on the early hours of December 9. He was 29.

He rose to fame after he won the first edition of ABS-CBN reality show “Pilipinas Got Talent” in 2010.

