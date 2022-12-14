^

Ivana Alawi, Blackpink among top YouTube videos in the Philippines for 2022

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 14, 2022 | 5:43pm
Composite image of celebrity content creator Ivana Alawi and Kpop group BLACKPINK
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell, STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — YouTube maintained its identity as the biggest video sharing platform as it unveiled its top trending lists for 2022, dominated in the Philippines by content creators and celebrities alike, and the few who count themselves as both.

The video platform unveiled lists for top creators and top videos, the latter divided between curated or original content and music videos by performing artists.

The top trending video of 2022 in the Philippines was the "Aswang sa Probinsya" sequel by animated storytelling content creator Kristories, which accumulated 14 million views and 86,000 likes. Uploaded in February this year, the video was just Kristories' ninth uploaded content of a current 13 since joining YouTube in mid-2021.

Videos by other content creators also appeared on the top trending list such as Geo Ong's "Baon" at No. 3, Cong TV's "Jokward" at No. 5, and Zeinab Harake's "Bia's 1st Magical Birthday Celebration" at No. 7.

Celebrities also figured in the list like Ivana Alawi's "Mommy Challenge" at No. 4 with Vice Ganda — Vice also appeared at the No. 9 spot with "What Really Happened In Vegas" which showed the "It's Showtime!" host's wedding to Ion Perez.

One viral video that did appear was ABS-CBN News' "ABS-CBN reporter niyakap ng palaboy habang nag-uulat" at No. 9, garnering 6.5 million views, 132,000 likes, and over 13,000 comments since being uploaded in April 2022.

Korean vs Filipino content

Despite Filipinos making up most of the top music videos list, taking the highest spots were music videos by Korean artists.

BLACKPINK's comeback music video "Pink Venom" took topspot with its 470 million views and 14 million likes, followed by Charlie Puth's collaboration with Jungkook from BTS "Left and Right" with 269 million views and 7.8 million likes.

The highest Filipino music video was Ace Banzuelo's "Muli" at the No. 3 spot with 27 million views and 448,000 likes. The video starred the rising pairing of Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin.

Other songs by Filipino artists on the list were Adie and Janine Berdin's "Muli," Zack Tabudlo's "Asan Ka Na Ba," FLOW G's "Praning," and Moira dela Torre's "Kumpas."

A remix of Anees' "Sun and Moon" featuring Filipino musician JROA made it at no. 4, while the song clip of "What Else Can I Do?" from the Disney film "Encanto" landed the no. 8 spot.

When it came to top YouTube creators, it were established content creators like the aforementioned Geo Ong, Cong TV, and Zeinab Harake — nos. 1 to 3, respectively — that triumphed over established celebrities like Ivana Alawi and Vice Ganda (nos. 4 and 5, respectively).

Rounding up the Top 10 YouTube creators were Von Ordona, doctor Willie Ong, Pugong Byahero, the previously mentioned Diaz, and socialite Small Laude.

