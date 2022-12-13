'Sobrang sakit Parekoy': Marcelito Pomoy mourns Jovit Baldivino's sudden death

Marcelito Pomoy at the wake of Jovit Baldivino

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Marcelito Pomoy continues to mourn his good friend Jovit Baldivino as he paid a visit to his wake.

In his Instagram account, Marcelito posted a photo of him in front of Jovit’s casket.

"Sobrang sakit Parekoy!" Marcelito captioned the post.

Four days ago, Marcelito shared a screenshot of his conversation with Jovit.

“Parekoy…. 3:33AM this morning pinipilit ka pa naming kausapin at gisingin baka magmilagro pa… sobrang sakit mawalan ng isang kaibigan.. ikaw yong taong unang sumuporta sa laban ko sa PGT.. pahinga ka na… no more pain parekoy… isa kang tunay na kaibigan… hinding hindi kita malilimutan,” he said.

Jovit will be interred on December 14 in Paradise View Memorial Garden. A mass will be held in Holy Rosary Parish Church at 11 a.m. prior to his interment.

Jovit passed away on the early hours of December 9. He was 29.

RELATED: Gone too soon: Jovit Baldivino's rise from siomai vendor to building house, sending siblings to school