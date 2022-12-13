^

Fil-Am becomes ‘accidental’ film producer in the US

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
December 13, 2022 | 12:00am
Fil-Am becomes 'accidental' film producer in the US
American actor Kyle Lowder (Days of Our Lives and The Bold and the Beautiful) is the lead actor in A Mermaid for Christmas.
Photo from Kyle’s Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American “accidental producer” Arsy Grindulo Jr. is in the Philippines to promote the film he executively-produced, A Mermaid for Christmas, a heart-warming holiday flick, written and directed by Michael Caruso.

The movie, which stars Hollywood actor Kyle Lowder (Days of Our Lives and The Bold and the Beautiful) and Jessica Morris (The Wrong Teacher, Role Models, Beacon Hill), is now showing in cinemas nationwide.

During the premiere night of A Mermaid for Christmas, held last Tuesday at the SM Megamall Cinema, Grindulo shared how he became an “accidental producer” in the US.

Grindulo has been managing an insurance brokerage organization for 25 years. “We also train, motivate and make them a very good producer. So, I have a large organization out there and we always make it a point or our tradition to hold contests every year,” he said.

In 2013, they decided to organize one in Hawaii. “The producers, especially the top producers, loved it. By the end of the year, there were around 15 who qualified and one of them is Tess Reyes,” he said, referring to his co-producer for A Mermaid for Christmas along with Imelda Napa.

He recalled, “So, on the second day, when we were there, she approached me, ‘Arsy, can I have a meeting with you and my son-in-law?’ ‘OK what about?’ We had a meeting that night.”

At the restaurant, Reyes’ son-in-law, who is into filming, asked him, “Arsy, do you want to make a movie with me? And then, I said OK and that’s how it started. (It was) by accident.”

He, however, admitted that getting into film production was a challenge for a “neophyte” like him. The first film he invested in was the sci-fi suspense Ascension (2018), helmed by Ross Wachsman. “I told myself no more, that’s it ‘cause I’m a neophyte in this industry. Early 2019, I got a call from Michael Caruso. He is a well-known writer and director. He has a big influence in the day-time soap operas (The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives and General Hospital). And these are all from them and that’s why they are so good. They are very professional,” he shared.

“He asked me for dinner and I was surprised. He had somebody with him, Kyle Lowder. We were there… (Michael said) I want you to see our script for A Mermaid for Christmas,” he further shared.

He eventually got into production and the rest followed.

Filipino-American producer Arsy Grindulo Jr. (right) with National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee during the premiere night of A Mermaid for Christmas on Tuesday at the SM Megamall Cinema.

A Mermaid for Christmas is a 2019 film but postponed for a theatrical release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And now that it’s finally showing, Grindulo said that “we are happy to bring the holiday film to the Filipino audience during the holiday season. It has been a rollercoaster journey as we put the pandemic behind us.” He also thanked the team and supporters behind the film.

The Philippines is their “springboard” in promoting the film and they plan to market it worldwide in 2023. “This is a holiday film, it never fades. So, that’s the beauty of it,” he said.

On his future film projects, he expressed his intention to do collaborations with Filipino actors with American counterparts. “That’s gonna be the goal and the passion. We hope to make that happen.”

Grindulo is based in San Diego, California. He finished his high school and college education in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, after the film screening, lead actor Kyle thanked the audience for watching the film. He said in a video call, “I’m so happy and grateful that you all came out to see this beautiful film. As you just saw, it’s a beautiful story of hope, magic and joy, just in time for the holidays. So, thank you so much for coming out to see this film. I’m so happy to be here with all of you.”

A Mermaid for Christmas is also produced by WFL Productions and released by Lenaz Film Production.

