Not just 'cuteness overload': 'Puss in Boots' changed people's perception of Latinos â€” Antonio Banderas

Not just 'cuteness overload': 'Puss in Boots' changed people's perception of Latinos — Antonio Banderas

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas poes on the Red Carpet during the closing ceremony of the second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF), in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on December 8, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Puss in Boots, DreamWorks Animation's famed animated feline character, might be best known for his feathered hat, cape, sword, boots and irresistible eyes. But according to Hollywood star Antonio Banderas, PiB is not just "cuteness overload."

At the recent screening of DreamWorks' “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” in Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Banderas said that more than just earning billions in the box office, among the biggest achievements of PiB and the Steven Spielberg-produced "Mask of Zorro," in which he also starred in, was to challenge how people with Spanish heritage are represented in pop culture.

“When I arrived in the United States, many of the actors I worked with told me that if you’re going stay in America, you’re going to play the bad guys and the villains. Blacks, Spaniards and Arabs are the bad guys,” he said.

“That’s why it was important that I got a mask, a sword and a cape. And the bad guy was blue eyes, blonde and spoke perfect English. Puss In Boots is even better because it’s talking to kids, so kids can know that the good guys can also have an accent. And the bad guys can speak perfect English.”

At his speech, he also teased that the furry swashbuckler might likely return for a fifth "Shrek" film.

“I’ve been with this cat for almost 20 years,” he said. “The first time I did 'Puss in Boots,' I was working on broadway, so I did my first session there. I’ve done five movies now. There is probably gonna be another, and 'Shrek' is probably coming back.”

Puss in Boots first appeared in 2004’s Oscar-nominated "Shrek 2" and instantly became a global, scene-stealing sensation. Puss then co-starred in two other "Shrek" sequels and his solo film, as well as in multiple DreamWorks Animation videos and a TV series. The "Shrek" and "Puss in Boots" films have collectively earned more than $3.5 billion worldwide.

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is the now the fifth time Banderas has lent his voice for the feline. For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the "Shrek" universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. A hero to some, an outlaw to others... everyone agrees that this swashbuckling cat has style to spare. Known for his iconic (and beautifully cobbled) boots, Puss is a skilled swordsman, charming, fearless, determined and a crazy-good dancer.

Puss is a legend who has lived all these lives. He goes from town to town and party to party. He’s the life and soul of everywhere he goes. But just like the rock star who plays the concert every night and is in top form, he goes back to his hotel by himself every night — lies in bed and doesn’t have anyone around. That’s the story of Puss. He’s never let anyone in. Along the journey, he’s starting to question that choice.

The long-awaited follow-up to the 2011 Academy Award-nominated blockbuster, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" stars Academy Award nominee Banderas, who returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. The last time we saw Puss in Boots, in his 2011 solo outing as a movie star, he was purring about his cunning ability to save the world and be adulated for it. Now with only one life left, the devil-may-care feline is wondering if he’s forever lost his mojo…and with it, the very essence of what makes him Puss in Boots.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” features an all-star voice cast that includes Oscar nominee Salma Hayek Pinault as Kitty Softpaws, Harvey Guillen as Perrito the mutt, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh as Goldi, Oscar winner Olivia Colman as Momma Bear, Ray Winstone as Papa Bear, Samson Kayo as Baby Bear, Emmy winner John Mulaney as Jack Horner and Wagner Moura as Wolf.

Banderas has lived with (and brought life to) Puss in Boots for almost two decades, and he has seen the impact of the character first-hand in every area of the globe.

“I have had interviewers from all around the world and thought, ‘Wow. When that person saw 'Shrek 2,' they were seven, eight years old,’” Banderas said. “Now, they are interviewing me about this character they saw years ago, and now they are 28 or 29. It’s beautiful that younger people have grown up with this character that produced such a strong impact in their lives. It seems like the time to pick up Puss and throw him back to the biggest screen, the place where he belongs.”

“Coming back to voice this memorable hero has been a remarkable experience,” Banderas said. “I felt like I was visiting a very dear, clever friend that I hadn’t heard from for a few years. We both have greyer whiskers and are no longer the brash, young players we used to be. What I love most about playing Puss is that deep down inside, he has a strong sense of honor and loyalty — as well as a mischievous and funny side, which endears him to audiences of all ages,” concluded Banderas.

A DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures feature, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is now showing in cinemas.

