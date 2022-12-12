Gone too soon: Jovit Baldivino's rise from siomai vendor to building house, sending siblings to school

MANILA, Philippines — Supporters of the late singer Jovit Baldivino have began going to his wake in his home in Rosario, Batangas. The wake of the singer has been opened to the public.

His fiancée, Camille Ann Miguel, posted on Facebook the details of Jovit's wake.

Jovit will be interred on December 14 in Paradise View Memorial Garden. A mass will be held in Holy Rosary Parish Church at 11 a.m. prior to his interment.

In a TV Patrol report, the late singer's father, Hilario Baldivino, described Jovit as their family's breadwinner who was able to put his siblings to school and build them a home. Indeed, he went a long way from being a siomai vendor to being "Pilipinas Got Talent" Season One grand winner in 2010.

Some of the fans interviewed remembered how humble the late singer was, recalling how Jovit treated them like his siblings and not just as his fans or supporters.

Jovit passed away on the early hours of December 9. He was 29.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Camille confirmed that Jovit last performed at a Christmas party, but not for work, but as a favor for his best friend.

“Sa matalik na kaibigan niya iyon. Best friend niya. Hindi work iyon, hindi niya lang matangihan,” she shared.

She, however, denied that Jovit collapsed while singing at the party. The singer, she said, actually was able to finish his performance.

“Hindi siya nag-collapse habang kumakanta. Hindi totoo 'yun,” she said, clarifying that Jovit sang three songs before he was rushed to the hospital.

