^

Entertainment

Gone too soon: Jovit Baldivino's rise from siomai vendor to building house, sending siblings to school

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 12, 2022 | 1:26pm
Gone too soon: Jovit Baldivino's rise from siomai vendor to building house, sending siblings to school
Singer Jovit Baldivino on the game show "Family Feud Philippines."
GMA Entertainment via YouTube, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Supporters of the late singer Jovit Baldivino have began going to his wake in his home in Rosario, Batangas. The wake of the singer has been opened to the public. 

His fiancée, Camille Ann Miguel, posted on Facebook the details of Jovit's wake.

Jovit will be interred on December 14 in Paradise View Memorial Garden. A mass will be held in Holy Rosary Parish Church at 11 a.m. prior to his interment.

In a TV Patrol report, the late singer's father, Hilario Baldivino, described Jovit as their family's breadwinner who was able to put his siblings to school and build them a home. Indeed, he went a long way from being a siomai vendor to being "Pilipinas Got Talent" Season One grand winner in 2010.

Some of the fans interviewed remembered how humble the late singer was, recalling how Jovit treated them like his siblings and not just as his fans or supporters. 

Jovit passed away on the early hours of December 9. He was 29. 

Related: WATCH: 'Family Feud' releases tribute video for Jovit Baldivino

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Camille confirmed that Jovit last performed at a Christmas party, but not for work, but as a favor for his best friend.

“Sa matalik na kaibigan niya iyon. Best friend niya. Hindi work iyon, hindi niya lang matangihan,” she shared.

She, however, denied that Jovit collapsed while singing at the party. The singer, she said, actually was able to finish his performance.

“Hindi siya nag-collapse habang kumakanta. Hindi totoo 'yun,” she said, clarifying that Jovit sang three songs before he was rushed to the hospital.

RELATED: What is Jovit Baldivino's cause of death?

JOVIT BALDIVINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eraserheads on Huling El Bimbo concert: Fun, light and 110 percent rock &lsquo;n roll

Eraserheads on Huling El Bimbo concert: Fun, light and 110 percent rock ‘n roll

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
A drone show, a full orchestra, a special appearance by the “fifth Ehead” and nothing less than “110-percent...
Entertainment
fbtw
Charo Santos-Concio and the different hats she wears

Charo Santos-Concio and the different hats she wears

By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
Charo Santos-Concio is one of our entertainment industry’s most inspiring success stories.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Bati na kami today': Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan reunite after 6-month LQ

'Bati na kami today': Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan reunite after 6-month LQ

By Jan Milo Severo | November 21, 2022 - 3:53pm
“Megastar” Sharon Cuneta revealed that she and husband Francis Pangilinan had a six-month lovers’ quarrel,...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: 'Family Feud' releases tribute video for Jovit Baldivino

WATCH: 'Family Feud' releases tribute video for Jovit Baldivino

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
It was just a few days before Jovit Baldivino was hospitalized that he was a celebrity contestant on the game show "Family...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines' Justine Felizarta is Miss Tourism World 2022 1st-runner up

Philippines' Justine Felizarta is Miss Tourism World 2022 1st-runner up

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Justine Felizarta was named 1st runner-up at last night's Miss Tourism World 2022 competition in Vietnam. She also took home...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
12.12 promos, hacks: Skip lines, traffic with Christmas 2022 gift ideas for Monito-Monita

12.12 promos, hacks: Skip lines, traffic with Christmas 2022 gift ideas for Monito-Monita

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
Skip the long lines and heavy holiday traffic with these gift ideas for every personality and monito-monita:
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrea Brillantes to play 'Dyesebel' in new ABS-CBN series

Andrea Brillantes to play 'Dyesebel' in new ABS-CBN series

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes will play the iconic role of "Dyesebel" in an upcoming ABS-CBN teleserye.
Entertainment
fbtw
Jackie Chan confirms 'Rush Hour 4' is in development

Jackie Chan confirms 'Rush Hour 4' is in development

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Jackie Chan has confirmed that a fourth installment in the popular action-comedy franchise "Rush Hour" is in the works.
Entertainment
fbtw
US-based Filipino family featured in Beyonc&eacute;'s new video for 'Break My Soul'

US-based Filipino family featured in Beyoncé's new video for 'Break My Soul'

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
US-based Filipino mother Mama Lulu, a beloved personality on TikTok, could not contain her excitement after she and her two...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pinoy rappers to hold gift-giving, feeding program in Manila

Pinoy rappers to hold gift-giving, feeding program in Manila

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Filipino rappers will make the Christmas of kids from Manila memorable through a gift-giving activity on December 15.&nb...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with