Charo Santos reunites with 31 letter senders for 'MMK Grand Kumustahan'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 10, 2022 | 2:16pm
Charo Santos reunites with 31 letter senders for 'MMK Grand Kumustahan'
Dimples Romana and Charo Santos-Concio on the two-hour special "MMK Grand Kumustahan."
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — As the long-running anthology series "Maalaala Mo Kaya" (MMK) comes to a close, ABS-CBN marked its longevity by reuniting host Charo Santos-Concio with several individuals who had written her letters over the years.

Yesterday, Santos-Concio with the help of actress Dimples Romana hosted the "MMK Grand Kumustahan" where Charo got in touch with 31 different letter-senders — a nod to "MMK" reaching Filipino audiences for 31 years.

The two-hour special saw Charo and Dimples discussing with the letter-senders how the series changed their lives, even giving their own updates following the adaptation of their letters.

The host and actress also revisited some of the best "MMK" episodes during its 31-year run, such as "Garapon" starring Carlo Aquino and Jaclyn Jose, "Regalo" starring Vilma Santos-Recto and Maja Salvador, "Courageous Catie" starring Shaina Magdayao and JC de Vera, and "Balsa" starring Zanjoe Marudo.

WATCH: Charo Santos-Concio gets in touch with some of the past "Maalaala Mo Kaya" letter senders

"MMK" was announced to be ending last November after three decades on air, catching many viewers by surprise and causing them to reminisce about the show's iconic episodes.

“Hindi na po mabilang ang nasalaysay na kuwento dito sa ‘MMK’ — mga kuwentong totoo, mga salamin ng sarili ninyong buhay na nagbigay ng aral at ng panibagong pag-asa,” Charo said then about 'MMK' reaching its end.

“Kami po ay tagapaghatid lang ng mga kuwento. Kung mauulit man ang lahat, hindi po ako magdadalawang isip na piliin muli ang role na ito. Kulang po ang tatlumpu’t isang taon para magpasalamat sa inyo,” she added.

Prior to the announcement, Charo was dubbing the show's lines into English as it would be airing in 41 African countries beginning January 2023, and "MMK" is an optional in-flight entertainment program for some international airlines like Etihad Airways, Royal Brunei Airlines and Saudi Arabian Airlines.  — Video from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Nagmamahal, Charo': 'MMK' bids farewell after 31 years, to air in 41 African countries

CHARO SANTOS

CHARO SANTOS-CONCIO

DIMPLES ROMANA

MAALALA MO KAYA
