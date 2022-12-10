^

WATCH: 'Family Feud' releases tribute video for Jovit Baldivino

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 10, 2022 | 12:30pm
WATCH: 'Family Feud' releases tribute video for Jovit Baldivino
Singer Jovit Baldivino on the game show "Family Feud Philippines."
GMA Entertainment via YouTube, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino entertainment industry is still reeling from the sudden passing of "Pilipinas Got Talent" inaugural grand champion Jovit Baldivino.

The 29-year-old singer passed away during the early hours of December 9, 2022, with Jovit's family announcing in a statement that a CT scan showed the singer suffered a brain aneurysm. His father, Hilario Baldivino, said that his son died due to stroke complications. 

It was just a few days before Jovit was hospitalized that he was a celebrity contestant on the game show "Family Feud Philippines" in an episode that aired on November 28, 2022 — his last television appearance.

As a show of respect, "Family Feud Philippines" published a tribute video showing Jovit's participation on the game show.

WATCH: "Family Feud Philippines" honors singer Jovit Baldivino

The video sees Jovit giving three correct answers and making good banter with the show's host Dingdong Dantes, and ended with a black-and-white photo of the singer at his podium that bore the message, "Hanggang sa muli, Jovit!"

"Masaya kami dahil napasaya ka namin dito sa 'Family Feud.' Maraming-maraming salamat, hindi ka namin makakalimutan,” the cast and crew of the game show said in a statement.

Jovit gained national recognition during his stint on "Pilipinas Got Talent" for his powerful renditions of "Too Much Love Will Kill You" and "Faithfully" when he was just 16 years old.

Another fellow winner, Marcelito Pomoy, shared his condolences for Jovit's family as he was with them during the singer's final days at the hospital, according to his social media posts.

"Sobrang sakit mawalan ng isang kaibigan... ikaw yong taong unang sumuporta sa laban ko sa PGT... pahinga ka na… no more pain parekoy… isa kang tunay na kaibigan… hinding-hindi kita malilimutan," Marcelito wrote. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

