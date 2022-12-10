Jodi Sta. Maria wins Best Actress at 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards

Jodi Sta. Maria and Zanjoe Marudo in a scene from "The Broken Marriage Vow"

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Jodi Sta. Maria was awarded the Best Lead Actress plum at the 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards — a first for a Filipina — for her role in the television show "The Broken Marriage Vow."

The actress personally received the recognition at the award ceremony held in Singapore, where her show came away with five other awards.

Sta. Maria was visibly surprised when she was announced the winner, hugging fellow actress Dimples Romana who was nominated in the same category for "Viral Scandal." She won by a slim margin of 0.7 points according to official results.

"I would always say 'It takes a village to produce a wonderful series...' I'm just lost for words," Sta. Maria said in her acceptance speech after collecting herself to thank the show's cast and crew. "This is the highlight of my year."

"The Broken Marriage Vow" won Best Adaptation of an Existing Format — as it is ABS-CBN's adaptation of the British show "Doctor Foster" — while Sta. Maria's co-star Zaijian Jaranilla won Best Supporting Actor.

In the craft categories, the show won Best Editing (awarded to Rommel Malimban), Best Theme Song or Title Theme for “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw” sung by Morissette, and Best Promo or Trailer.

Other high-profile winners at the 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards include Jung Hae-in winning Best Lead Actor for "D.P." and the biopic "Elvis" winning Best Visual/Special Effects for TV/Feature Films.

"Twenty-Five Twenty-One" won Best Drama Series, giving South Korea its third consecutive win in the category after "Crash Landing On You" and "Move To Heaven."

Past Filipino winners include Arjo Atayde for Best Lead Actor in 2019's "Bagman" and "Maalala Mo Kaya" for Best Single Drama during the ceremony's inaugural year back in 2018.

RELATED: Jodi Sta. Maria gives thumbs-up to spoof of Broken Marriage Vow scene