WATCH: Maroon 5 20th anniversary Manila 2022 concert highlights

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
December 9, 2022 | 9:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine still moves like Jagger!

The American alternative rock band opened the Manila leg of their 2022 world tour in Mall of Asia Arena last night with an appetizing “Moves Like Jagger,” followed with the equally jumpy “Animals” and “Makes Me Wonder.”

At first, Adam teased the audience with a softer attack on first songs, and reserved his much-coveted sexy vocals in reprises and extended play of such tracks as “What Lovers Do.” 

But the rock star made sure to share the limelight with fellow bandmates as they, too, had shining moments in the almost three-hour extravaganza. Lead guitarist and backup vocals James Valentine had a back-to-back exhibition with Levine at least twice. Rhythm guitarist Jesse Carmichael joined them in a number halfway through the show. Keyboardist PJ Morton, appropriately decked in a sunny yellow top, dominated “Sunday Morning,” while drummer Matt Flynn capped off “Sugar” with thunderbolts.

While there were high rock peaks, there were also lounge and acoustic times, and then, there were also a balance of both, while some were given fresh arrangements. But whether high-energy like “Love Somebody” or as mellow as “Daylight,” the crowd sang along with the band. They seemed like “Lost Stars” with their glow sticks. They really followed through as the band navigated through “Maps.” They almost did not want to bid adieu to chanting “Beautiful Goodbye,” and happily made the mistake of singing flat alongside “Beautiful Mistakes.”

“You guys sound so good,” Adam complimented his Filipino audience at one point. Filipinos’ singing voice seemed to have passed the taste of the “The Voice” coach and judge. 

He did a more passionate rendition and more Jagger moves in “Harder to Breathe,” because as he explained, it was their debut single from their first album, “Songs About Jane,” released in 2002. 

“Our first album came out 20 years ago! That’s a long time ago. That’s older like you and you and you!” he pointed at some people in the mosh pit, where Filipino celebrity fans like lovers Mavy Legaspi and Kyline Alcantara flocked.

Feeding with more nostalgia were scenes from the band’s music videos flashed onscreen, including bits and pieces of Adam’s wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, in “Girls like You.”

“I’m not Fabio,” Adam simply quipped as answer to this writer’s question on what he was looking for an ideal girl, back in a press conference for local fashion label Bench in 2012. He was referring to famous romance novel model Fabio Lanzoni.

At last night's concert presented by Live Nation Philippines, Adam finally revealed his most favorite from his band's songs all these years: “She Will Be Loved.” 

Related: Beautiful mistakes? Adam Levine accused of having affair with Instagram model

“I just want you guys to know that as you know, we came from very far from here,” Adam professed.

Originally formed as high school band Kara's Flowers in 1994, Maroon 5 has so far released seven albums and sold over 135 million records, making them among the world's best-selling musicians.

Adam thanked his Filipino fans for being with him and the band through thick and thin.

“But being a musician, being in a band, singing is part of my, our job, you know, for 20 long years. And being able to come to a country, and I may have never been to this country before, but music brought us here. We’re able to share something so special with you, guys. And I just wanna say, in behalf of everyone out there (pointing to his other bandmates and team), that we appreciate you so much more than you’d ever know. We just want to say, thank you! Thank you, so, so much! We love you guys! We’re seeing, we appreciate your support for 20 years!”

He got fans too excited as he shed off every layer of clothing one by one as he sang, only to disappoint by stopping at a white sleeveless shirt to bare his arm tattoos — but alas, not even an abs flash! — Video by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: 'You love to f*ckin' sing': Adam Levine bares why Maroon 5 keeps on returning to Manila

