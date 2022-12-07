^

'Encantadia' stars Kylie Padilla, Gabbi Garcia, Sanya Lopez to reunite for 2023 'mega serye'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 7, 2022 | 9:01am
From left: Gabbi Garcia, Sanya Lopez and Kylie Padilla will lead the cast of an upcoming 2023 "mega serye" in GMA-7.
GMA Entertainment, GMA Drama via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Sans Glaiza de Castro, the upcoming 2023 "mega serye" of GMA-7 will be a reunion of sorts for Kylie Padilla, Gabbi Garcia and Sanya Lopez. 

The three actresses starred as enchanted sisters in the 2016 retelling-sequel of the 2005 hit fantasy show, "Encantadia." 

GMA shared a photo of the three actresses last Monday on its social media accounts. 

"LOOK: The star-studded cast of GMA's upcoming MEGA SERYE this 2023!" read the caption. 

The upcoming show will also star Zoren Legaspi, Rochelle Pangilinan, Michelle Dee, Arra San Agustin, Kristoffer Martin and Vin Abrenica. 

GMA has not revealed the title of the show. A month ago, several fan accounts speculated that the upcoming "mega serye" is titled "Urduja," based on the legend of the pre-Spanish colonial era warrior princess believed to hail from Pangasinan.

Several of the cast members have been seen undergoing martial arts training. Abrenica shared a clip of him and his sister-in-law, Kylie, engaged in an intense, choreographed fight. His brother, Aljur, is married to Kylie. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vin Abrenica (@vinabrenica)

Zoren posted one of his training sessions on Instagram. 

"I'm not required to train BUT as an Actor I required myself to train for the upcoming Action Adventure Prime Time Teleserye in @gmanetwork," he wrote. 

At last Halloween's "Sparkle Spell," Dee came as Princess Urduja. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

RELATED: 'May nagsarado ba?': Aljur Abrenica still loves Kylie Padilla, open to reunite with wife

