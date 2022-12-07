WATCH: Regine Velasquez helps Kyla sing at wake of Erik Santos' mom

MANILA, Philippines — Regine Velasquez lent a helping hand to fellow singer Kyla after the latter could not finish singing during the wake for singer Erik Santos' mom.

Kyla's voice cracked while performing "Tanging Yaman" at the wake of Santos' mom, Angelita, who passed away last November 25.

The clip of Regine helping Kyla was uploaded on the TikTok of vlogger-showbiz columnist Ogie Diaz.

Regine, who was seated in front of Kyla, stood up and comforted the singer. The seasoned singer took the mic and began singing, while Kyla was visibly upset and crying. After composing herself, Kyla continued singing with Regine by her side.

Santos' mom was 66 when she passed away after battling cancer.

"Nanay, I know you are in a better place now. BEST place actually kasi kasama mo na si Papa JESUS. No more pain, no more NGT, no more pig tails, no more catheters, no more tests and scans, wala nang mga nakatusok sa katawan mo, no more chemo, no more blood transfusion, no more oxygen tank, no more bed sores, no more diapers, makakahinga ka na ng mapayapa without any machine, no more cancer," Santos wrote on his Instagram.

— Video from Ogie Diaz via TikTok

