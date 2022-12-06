^

Emmy-winning star Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
December 6, 2022 | 12:49pm
In this file photo taken on September 21, 2001, US actress Kirstie Alley attends the opening of "Lillie's Learning Place" at the scientologist center in Los Angeles, California. Alley has died of cancer at the age of 71, according to US media reports.
Washington, United States — Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor who starred in the hit television sitcom "Cheers," died Monday after a battle with cancer, her family said. She was 71.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," her children Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson said in a statement on Twitter.

"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

Alley rose to prominence for her role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom "Cheers" about a Boston bar, for which she received an Emmy for best lead actress in a comedy series in 1991.

She received a second Emmy for her role in the television film "David's Mother."

Alley also starred in the 1989 romantic comedy film "Look Who's Talking" — as well as its two sequels — alongside John Travolta.

Travolta paid tribute to the actor Monday night, posting a photograph of a young Alley on Instagram.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," Travolta said.

"I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

 

