Toni Gonzaga probably the most powerful celebrity today â€” Paul Soriano

Toni Gonzaga probably the most powerful celebrity today — Paul Soriano

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 6, 2022 | 10:29am
Husband and wife director Paul Soriano and actress Toni Gonzaga. Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Director Paul Soriano believed that his wife Toni Gonzaga is the most powerful celebrity today. 

In a press conference yesterday at the Winford Hotel in Manila, Paul said the criticisms Toni has been receiving are from powerful people, too. 

"You know, honestly, outside looking in, if I can a step back and just, you know, from a perspective of not being her husband, or her producer or her director… And just outside looking in, I really believe Toni is probably the most powerful celebrity today,” Paul said. 

"Only because the criticisms and the hate that she’s getting are from equally powerful people, too. You don’t rattle relevant people if you’re not doing something better than them, 'di ba? And you know, of course, you know, I’m her husband, and I’m very extremely proud of her. She’s also one of the strongest people I know, right,” he added. 

Paul elaborated on why Toni is the strongest person he knows. 

"Ahh, and I’ve seen her in her darkest moments. I’ve seen her being very vulnerable, but she chooses to get up every day and face that camera. She could have easily just moved out, taken all the criticisms and just, you know, go somewhere else,” he said. 

"But what did she choose? She chose to create her own show. She chose to make a concert. She chose to make a film. She’s facing it head on. If that’s not powerful, I don’t know what is, right? Ahhm, you know I always tell her, ‘You are at the right place at this right time',” he added. 

Paul said he saw how Toni’s career ran since her heavily criticized network transfer. 

"Because if you also study the path of her career, she’s also been one of the most heavily criticized. If you go back to her transfer, her network transfer and all that stuff… she’s been on very high-profile shows,” he said. 

"So I really believe she’s one of the strongest and most powerful women in the Philippines today. And she’s not stopping. So that’s quite remarkable."

