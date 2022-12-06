'Wow Mali,' 'Maine Goals' return; Kim Chiu, Maricel Soriano shows to premiere on TV5 in 2023

The star-studded launch of TV5's 2023 programming slate held last November 23, 2022 in Sofitel Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola will host the popular gag show "Wow Mali," originally hosted by Joey de Leon.

Korina Sanchez will star in her own talk show; John Arcilla will host "Bayani Chronicles" while dramas starring Kim Chiu, Maricel Soriano, Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino will premiere on TV5 next year.

These were some of the announcements made at TV5's trade launch last November 23 held in Sofitel Manila. Just like in the past year, the network's programming will feature content from ABS-CBN Entertainment, APT Entertainment, Brightlight Productions and Viva Communications Inc. apart from its own network-produced shows.

GMA-7 mainstay Maine Mendoza will return for the second season of "Maine Goals."

ABS-CBN dramas, "Dirty Linen" and "Linlang," are expected to air weeknights. "Dirty Linen" stars Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo, Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin.

Maricel Soriano makes a TV comeback with the thriller-drama “Linlang,” starring alongside Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino and JM De Guzman.

Apart from Arcilla's "Bayani Chronicles," weekends will be filled with shows headlined by celebrities that include Xian Lim’s “For the Love,” Jake Cuenca’s “Jack and Jill,” Kim Molina’s “Team A,” Maja Salvador’s “EmojiNation,” and Korina Sanchez’s “Rated Korina.” The renowned broadcaster also has another talk show, “TikTalks,” that premiered last December 3.

As a channel popular for its sports-related content, TV5 will level up its action-packed content through OneSports PH, with content such as Spikers’ Turf, MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League), PBA 3x3, and Badminton Asia.

