^

Entertainment

Maxene Magalona breaks silence over Neil Arce, Angel Locsin 3rd party accusations

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 5, 2022 | 9:59am
Maxene Magalona breaks silence over Neil Arce, Angel Locsin 3rd party accusations
Maxene Magalona in an Instagram post on October 31, 2022
Maxene Magalona via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maxene Magalona broke her silence on being the alleged third party between celebrity couple Neil Arce and Angel Locsin.

In her recent interview with Toni Gonzaga, Maxene said she wasn't bothered when she heard the news. 

“I live with integrity. And I speak my truth fearlessly because I know I am a woman of my word,” she said. 

She also addressed whey she hasn't released a statement sooner. 

“Because if I release a statement then the mga negative energy vampires will see na ‘Ay kaya natin siya',” she said. 

Maxene also denied that she's pregnant with Neil's baby. 

“I’m not. Sabi ko talaga, ‘Saan nanggaling to? Kailan nangyari to?’ 'Di ako na-inform,” she said. 

Maxene told Toni that she is now ready to fall in love after her separation with husband Rob Mananquil.

“Of course! Ako, I’m never closing my doors to love. I love love. I really love love,” she said.

When asked if there are already suitors, the actress admitted she has been “speaking and forming connections.”

“And I want to really connect. I know, I’m 35 – I’m turning 36 in a few days – and I don’t want to parang let pain stop me from living my life the way I want to,” she said. — Video from Toni Gonzaga Studio YouTube channel

RELATEDNeil Arce denies breakup with Angel Locsin, impregnating Maxene Magalona

ANGEL LOCSIN

MAXENE MAGALONA

NEIL ARCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Miss Universe Bolivia 2022 dethroned over offensive remarks on fellow contestants

Miss Universe Bolivia 2022 dethroned over offensive remarks on fellow contestants

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Miss Universe Bolivia 2022 Fernanda Pavisic lost her title after making offensive comments toward fellow candidates to the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Roderick Paulate sentenced to up to 62 years in jail for graft

Roderick Paulate sentenced to up to 62 years in jail for graft

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Comedian Roderick Paulate has been found guilty by the Sandiganbayan on one count of graft and nine counts of falsification...
Entertainment
fbtw
AJ Raval posts photo after Ogie Diaz claimed she gave birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica

AJ Raval posts photo after Ogie Diaz claimed she gave birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
A day after actor and talent manager Ogie Diaz reported that AJ Raval gave birth to her baby with Aljur Abrenica, the sexy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Who is Mina Sue Choi, first Korean Miss Earth 2022 winner?

Who is Mina Sue Choi, first Korean Miss Earth 2022 winner?

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Get to know the 24-year-old Communications student who was crowned Korea's first Miss Earth winner.
Entertainment
fbtw
Coleen Garcia willing to give way for Billy Crawford&rsquo;s success in Europe

Coleen Garcia willing to give way for Billy Crawford’s success in Europe

By MJ Marfori | 2 days ago
Fresh as ever, you would never guess that Coleen Garcia-Crawford does it all in her household and when it comes to mothering....
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Anna Puno: Queen of Valentine Shows

Anna Puno: Queen of Valentine Shows

By Ricky Lo | February 9, 2018 - 12:00am
While other people get their “high” from something or something else (as the Beatles songs put it, I get high...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mark Anthony back from nightmare

Mark Anthony back from nightmare

By Ricky Lo | January 27, 2018 - 12:00am
That one word sums up Mark Anthony Fernandez’s one year and three months first at the Police Station 6 in Angeles City...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joe Mari worried about the future of OPM

Joe Mari worried about the future of OPM

By Ricky Lo | January 25, 2018 - 12:00am
The local music industry is in a sad state and Jose Mari Chan finds it alarming.           &nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jake: Maine is just a friend; Breaking his silence, he says, &lsquo;I have no time for love&rsquo;

Jake: Maine is just a friend; Breaking his silence, he says, ‘I have no time for love’

December 5, 2017 - 4:00am
Very much single, not yet ready to mingle.
Entertainment
fbtw
Were H.H. Holmes, the serial killer, and Jack the Ripper the same person?

Were H.H. Holmes, the serial killer, and Jack the Ripper the same person?

By Ricky Lo | November 12, 2017 - 4:00pm
For decades, not only police authorities but the public were baffled by the heinous crimes committed by Herman Mudgett, a.k.a....
Entertainment
fbtw
Maricar ready for Sky

Maricar ready for Sky

By Ricky Lo | July 17, 2017 - 4:00pm
More than two years after her marriage to basketball player Don Allado hit the rocks, Maricar de Mesa is still clueless where...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with