Maxene Magalona breaks silence over Neil Arce, Angel Locsin 3rd party accusations

Maxene Magalona in an Instagram post on October 31, 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maxene Magalona broke her silence on being the alleged third party between celebrity couple Neil Arce and Angel Locsin.

In her recent interview with Toni Gonzaga, Maxene said she wasn't bothered when she heard the news.

“I live with integrity. And I speak my truth fearlessly because I know I am a woman of my word,” she said.

She also addressed whey she hasn't released a statement sooner.

“Because if I release a statement then the mga negative energy vampires will see na ‘Ay kaya natin siya',” she said.

Maxene also denied that she's pregnant with Neil's baby.

“I’m not. Sabi ko talaga, ‘Saan nanggaling to? Kailan nangyari to?’ 'Di ako na-inform,” she said.

Maxene told Toni that she is now ready to fall in love after her separation with husband Rob Mananquil.

“Of course! Ako, I’m never closing my doors to love. I love love. I really love love,” she said.

When asked if there are already suitors, the actress admitted she has been “speaking and forming connections.”

“And I want to really connect. I know, I’m 35 – I’m turning 36 in a few days – and I don’t want to parang let pain stop me from living my life the way I want to,” she said. — Video from Toni Gonzaga Studio YouTube channel

