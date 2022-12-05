ALLTV banks on Ruffa, Ciara, Mariel for first station-produced show

Mariel Rodriguez, Ruffa Gutierrez and Ciara Sotto host M.O.M.s (Mhies On A Mission), which airs weekdays every 11 a.m. on AMBS 2’s ALLTV. The program just had its pilot week, offering a look into ‘a day in the life’ of each host.

MANILA, Philippines — New channel ALLTV is banking on the “fresh combination” of Mariel Rodriguez, Ciara Sotto and Ruffa Gutierrez for the first station-produced show.

Ruffa, Ciara and Mariel host M.O.M.s (Mhies On A Mission), a morning show airing weekdays at 11 a.m. The program just had its pilot week on the network backed by businessman and former Senate President Manny Villar, featuring “a day in the life” of each host as opening salvo.

“We want our first show to be successful,” said Beth Tolentino, AMBS president, in response to a STAR question about how the idea of bringing the trio together came about.

“It’s not just the first station-produced show, it’s the first show we’ve done ever in our lives because we all know that the Villar Group is into real estate. But now, we’ve ventured into the broadcast industry,” she added during a recent mediacon.

“Actually, the process of choosing the stars… of course, sa simula sinabi namin maraming stars but sino yung bagay sa atin? Ang naging priority namin is friendship. So, yung mga kaibigan ng aming owners, and of course, mababait and magagaling. If you choose the magagaling, kilala mo naman (you know) that it’s Mariel, Ruffa and Ciara. We can’t find any reason not to choose them for our first station-produced show.”

The rapport and chemistry among Ciara, Ruffa and Mariel were first seen during the ALLTV soft launch last September, according to Mariel.

“What happened was when they talked to me, after me, they were going to talk to Ciara, because the next day, she was going to sign (a contract) already. And then after that, it was me. So, I already knew I was going to work with Ciara, and then si Ate Ruffa, si Ate Mhie, came as a surprise to us. ALLTV had a soft launch and during that launch, nakitaan po kami na merong rapport. That’s why, instantly, it all fell into place,” she said.

On her part, Ciara described it as a blessing to be working with people she’s been friends with. She said her entire family first became close to the sister of Mariel, while Ruffa has been a long-time family friend and neighbor.

Ruffa, on the other hand, said, “I think ang swerte ng bahay ko. Ever since I moved to the South, sunod-sunod ang blessings ko. When this offer came, I’m just very grateful because (I know) there will be endless opportunities for us. I think this is a show that Mariel, Ciara and I will really enjoy. It’s a show about moms, and we are all moms, iba’t-ibang klase ng nanay. But at the end of the day, we’re just very grateful and very happy because kami ang unang naisip ng Villar Group of Companies to produce a show for.”

Asked about any adjustments or challenges they have experienced since working on the show, Ruffa said, “I think the pilot season is always the most difficult. Siempre nangangapa pa kami and it happens to all shows, not just us. The most important thing is we work hard and we see each other’s dedication. And it’s love for our craft more than anything.”

“We’re just having fun and I think our guests see that,” the former beauty queen added.

As for Mariel, having to work on M.O.M.s meant she was officially returning to TV work after a long hiatus due to motherhood.

“I’m at that point in my life where I want to do a mommy show,” she said.

“I am 100-percent dedicated to my kids and sometimes, masaya rin yung humiwalay ka ng konti at bumalik sa kung sino ka before you had children. So that’s what I’m enjoying again now – nakakapag-host, nakakapag-kwentuhan, nakapag-makeup, kumasya sa damit hahaha! Happy na ako dun,” she added.

The hosts with AMBS president Beth Tolentino during a mediacon at The Crossing Cafe in Daang Hari, Cavite.

Mariel also shared how “very, very supportive” her husband, Sen. Robin Padilla, is.

“We were together last night and he said, ‘O, presscon niyo na pala.’ He’s very supportive. He’s super happy na kami nina Ruffa and Ciara ang magkakasama,” she shared.

“At the start, when we first got married… in my head, I thought he would be the type who would make me stop working… Feeling ko siya yung parang type na pag-aalagain niya ako ng mga bata, paglulutuin, alam mo yun? But I’ll never forget what he said, ‘Hindi, huwag. Dapat gawin mo pa rin yung ginagawa mo.’ Because I feel that he knows na yun ako. And we cannot lose ourselves. No matter how much we love our husbands, our family, our kids, we shouldn’t lose ourselves.

“So, hindi ko naman inano na, ‘Ah, focus na ako dito lang ako sa trabaho ko.’ Ginagampanan ko pa rin yung kailangan kong gawin sa pamilya ko. That’s why I am so, so, so grateful to ALLTV because when I told them, ‘Ito po yung kaya kong ibigay. Kasi nanay po ako, my kids are small, they still need me,’ binigyan nila ako ng show na ito, knowing that I’m already a mom. At the same time, while I’m doing this, I promise that I will also give my best.”

Between the three, Ciara readily admitted that she’s the less experienced one when it comes to talk-show hosting. “At first, I was nervous but I’m very comfortable with the two of them,” she said.

“There are times when I make mistakes, but they never put me down, they don’t get annoyed, they’re very encouraging, so I’m not afraid to make mistakes in front of them.”

Due to their different personalities, Mariel said they all can bring unique things to the table as M.O.M.s (Mhies On A Mission) hosts.

Ruffa said that what she can contribute to the show is her “authenticity and originality.”

“Because we’re not fake…. I think that is also true with Mariel and Ciara,” added the Viva artist, who signed an “exclusive program contract” with ALLTV, which permits her to accept projects from other networks ABS-CBN, GMA or TV5.

“And what I can bring to the table is… I know na the Villar Group of Companies can rely on me na sila ang magiging priority ko. I’ll be a professional, always come on time, I’ll always do my best. I think that’s not just for me, I think sa ating tatlo din yun.”

Mariel said what she can bring to the show is her energy, which her co-hosts attested to. Ruffa shared, “Last night, nagkita kami ni Robin. I told him, ‘May nahanap na akong mas malakas ang energy kesa sa akin at mas madaldal kesa sa akin. ‘Sino?’ ‘Asawa mo!’ Sabi niya, never a dull moment with you (Mariel) daw.”

For Ciara, “It’s being true. I will just always be honest with my feelings, with the mhies. And I can also promise them that they can trust me.”

To which Mariel quipped, “I want to add something to what you can offer. Because you’re the only one among us who can do it. The sporty mission, sa iyo na. Take it, mhie! Ikaw na yun, mhie. It’s for you, mhie!”

Indeed, during the pilot week, audiences had a glimpse of just how sporty and fit Ciara is as the show featured her giving private lessons as a certified pole-dancing instructor.

“To inspire others to be fit, you know (that’s my mission as host). And you don’t have to be thin to be fit, no,” Ciara said.

She teased that she’s going to embark on a mission to teach pole-dancing to her co-hosts. “That’s my mission — to teach them. Tuturuan ko silang dalawa na mag-pole. Nakasulat yun.”

To which Mariel and Ruffa jokingly expressed alarm. “Sana huwag magiba yung pole, di ba? ‘Pag-akyat namin sa pole,” Ruffa said.

Mariel, on the other hand, was more than willing to pass up on the opportunity. “Pagod na po ako. Baka puwedeng siya na po. Hinihingal po ako. Baka puwedeng sila na po,” she gave her excuse.

“Ako, hindi ko kaya. Kasi maliit yung ceiling. Saka baka magiba yung chandelier,” Ruffa further joked.

Ciara appeared determined though, saying she would make her best effort to convince both.

“Because I feel that they’re both fearless,” she was happy to note. “So, I think they can do it.”

Besides this kind of banter, plus a possible pole-dancing session, the three hosts are expected to take on individual missions in M.O.M.s, which allow them to step into the shoes of “ordinary moms yet everyday heroes” in forthcoming episodes.