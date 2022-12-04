Rachelle Ann Go pregnant with second baby
MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Rachelle Ann Go revealed a surprise for her fans and followers when she posted her baby bump on Instagram last Friday.
"Hello December! Hello Baby #2!" Rachelle's caption read.
Her post is a gallery of photos of her with the noticeable baby bump out on a beach in Cape Town, South Africa with her husband, Martin Spies, and their one-year-old son, Lukas Judah.
The photos were shot by CollectedPix, a duo of wedding and lifestyle photographers.
The London-based actress did not mention her expected delivery date but only used the hashtag #babyspies2023.
Rachelle and Martin welcomed their first child, Lukas Judah, on March 26, 2021. They tied the knot in April 2018.
