Rachelle Ann Go pregnant with second baby

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 4, 2022 | 11:42am
Rachelle Ann Go is expecting her second child with husband Martin Spies. They are pictured here with their son, Lukas Judah.
Rachelle Ann Go, Collected Pix via Instagram

 

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Rachelle Ann Go revealed a surprise for her fans and followers when she posted her baby bump on Instagram last Friday.

"Hello December! Hello Baby #2!" Rachelle's caption read. 

Her post is a gallery of photos of her with the noticeable baby bump out on a beach in Cape Town, South Africa with her husband, Martin Spies, and their one-year-old son, Lukas Judah. 

The photos were shot by CollectedPix, a duo of wedding and lifestyle photographers. 

The London-based actress did not mention her expected delivery date but only used the hashtag #babyspies2023. 

Rachelle and Martin welcomed their first child, Lukas Judah, on March 26, 2021. They tied the knot in April 2018. 

RELATED: Rachelle Ann Go reprises 'Les Miserables' role for UK, Ireland tour

