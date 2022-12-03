^

Entertainment

Miss Universe Bolivia 2022 dethroned over offensive remarks on fellow contestants

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
December 3, 2022 | 11:08am
Miss Universe Bolivia 2022 dethroned over offensive remarks on fellow contestants
Fernanda Pavisic when she was crowned Miss Universe Bolivia 2022 in July.
Fernanda Pavisic via Instagram

 

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Bolivia 2022 Fernanda Pavisic lost her title after making offensive comments toward fellow candidates to the 71st Miss Universe edition.

Promociones Gloria, the franchise-holding organization of Miss Universe Bolivia, dethroned Pavisic after her Instagram video went viral. She was heard commenting on her fellow candidates while looking at their headshots. 

Pavisic called Misses Paraguay, Brazil, and El Salvador as "old ladies" and claimed that the representatives from Ecuador, Aruba, and Curacao all belong in the "thanks for participating" category.

She also called the delegates from Venezuela and Peru as those resembling transexuals — an affront to the identity of the new Miss Universe Organization owner, Anne Jakrajutatip. Moreover, she called the Argentinian candidate as Miss Potoni, a derogatory remark to women from the Southern Bolivian city of Potoni.

Hours after her controversial video gained traction, she posted another video where she said the previous one was part of a "social experiment."

Pageant fans decried her action and called for her expulsion. Promociones Gloria acted accordingly by not only dethroning her of the title but also taking away her chance to represent Bolivia in the forthcoming Louisiana finals.

Pavisic posted her statement in Spanish yesterday on her Instagram. She reiterated that she never made any racist or discriminatory comment against anyone. She called the decision of stripping away the title as "absolutely unfair." 

A similar incident was reported prior to the arrival of candidates during the 69th Miss Universe edition when Miss Universe Russia 2020 Alina Sonko also made derogatory remarks towards her co-candidates that year. Sonko was fortunate because her apology was accepted and was able to compete in the pageant.

Beauty queens have to observe proper decorum at all times, and must act as ambassadors of goodwill. It necessitates an accepting behavior that embraces all other races and cultures, regardless of appearance and body proportions.

But unlike the national organizations of Romania and Israel, Promociones Gloria will still field a representative to the mid-January pageant in New Orleans. 

After the ouster, the Miss Bolivia Organization appointed Maria Camila Sanabria to replace Pavisic.

The 71st Miss Universe edition will unfold in the city of New Orleans in Louisiana on January 14, 2023 (January 15, Manila time) and will be broadcast through several platforms to over a hundred nations and territories across the globe. Stay tuned!

