Coleen Garcia willing to give way for Billy Crawfordâ€™s success in Europe

Coleen Garcia willing to give way for Billy Crawford’s success in Europe

!hola - MJ Marfori - The Philippine Star
December 3, 2022 | 12:00am
Coleen Garcia willing to give way for Billy Crawford's success in Europe
Upon semi-moving to Europe because of husband Billy Crawford’s reignited career there after winning Danse avec les Stars, France’s version of the dance reality contest franchise Dancing with the Stars, Coleen is slowly finding her footing in the new continent they are now calling as possible new home. ‘Here in France, it is great that I could still work. There are a lot of opportunities for him and I want to support him ‘cause you know this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” the actress say
STAR / File

Fresh as ever, you would never guess that Coleen Garcia-Crawford does it all in her household and when it comes to mothering. Upon semi-moving to Europe because of husband Billy Crawford’s reignited career after winning in Danse avec les Stars, France’s version of the dance reality competition franchise Dancing with the Stars, Coleen is slowly finding her footing in the continent they are also calling as a possible new home.

“Definitely, we experienced a bit of culture shock — in a good way. In the Philippines, we mask but we got COVID, dito hindi kami nag-ma-mask, nag-be-beso beso pa kami. It seems so normal,” she said.

“And ang daming parks like everywhere,” she added, referring to her activity with her terrific two-year-old Amari.

Coleen shared that her child had substantial milestones while in Europe. “When we brought him here, nakiki-upo pa siya sa plane, pero ngayon isang tao na talaga siya! Nakakatuwa iyong wonder niya.”

She is also learning French already because she revealed that their small family will see themselves staying in the country for some time. She said, “Kailangan talaga i-practice! My French is zero to none. Nag-aaral ako pero mas effective, for example, if you converse with the waiter.” The extra attention and opportunities may even be more within reach once she becomes fluent.

Good news though for the Pinoy fans because the holidays are free for the Crawford family in Europe. They decided to head back to the Philippines for the holidays before embarking on Billy’s second wind in European stardom.

“We’ll be there for Christmas although I think we will be back again (in France) soon. For a long time again,” she said.

“But at least, we’ll be back for Christmas because we do miss the Philippines. We want to see friends and family. Iba pa rin talaga yung Pilipinas for Christmas. It is the best in the world.”

It is like Billy and Coleen are getting the best of both worlds in terms of their careers. As they are en route to Manila this month, we can expect Billy back soon in Tropang LOL on TV5, plus resume his other commitments with VIVA.

Coleen, on the other hand, has a major project as the theatrical release for her horror Cinemalaya film, Kaluskos, is ongoing. Besides this, she is slowly being discovered by the French. She has been steadily growing in partnerships with brands there while still remaining active with her career in Manila.

“Here in France, it is great that I could still work. It is still kind of the same for me when I left kasi puro Zoom Zoom din naman. I hope bumabalik balik na ang mall shows and sana next time, mas maka-promote ako ng film in person,” she said.

The demand for Coleen in the business is stable as ever but she plans to give way and support her husband. She said, “There are a lot of opportunities for him and I want to support him ‘cause, you know, this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. And if I have to adjust, if I have to sacrifice, I’ll definitely support him. But, we’ll definitely go home din to the Philippines and we have commitments din there and every time sana we’re working.”

