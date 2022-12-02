'Dahil statesides na kami': Ai-Ai delas Alas, Gerald Sibayan renew marriage vowsÂ 

'Dahil statesides na kami': Ai-Ai delas Alas, Gerald Sibayan renew marriage vows

Actress Ai-Ai delas Alas and husband Gerald Sibayan renewed their marriage vows in the United States.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ai-Ai delas Alas is a picture of a happy bride anew as she and her husband of five years, Gerald Sibayan, renewed their marriage vows in the United States.

Ai-Ai posted clips and photos on her Instagram about the momentous occasion.

"Pag babalik tanaw sa aming sinumpaan.... dahil statesides na kami renewal of vows ... boom!! happy birthday," the actress wrote.

Sibayan celebrated his 28th birthday last November 30. Ai-Ai revealed that her daughter, Sophia, served as the planner of their renewal of vows ceremony.

Ai-Ai and Gerald tied the knot in December 2017 in Quezon City after three years of dating.

