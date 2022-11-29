^

Miss Universe 2022 reveals pageant schedule: National costume, preliminary, finals

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
November 29, 2022 | 8:27am
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi's official Miss Universe headshot (left)
MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization released its calendar of activities for the forthcoming pageant in Louisiana, USA.

In a social media post, it wrote the corresponding activities for specified dates:

  • January 3/4/5 - Arrivals, Registration, and Fittings for Opening Number apparel
  • January 6 - Orientation Day
  • January 11 - Preliminary Competition
  • January 12 - National Costume Competition
  • January 14 - Live Telecast of Final Show
  • January 15 - Departure

The 79 delegates were also sent identical blank capes and were all given a free hand to show their artistry or creativity, or their respective teams rather, to embellish the same. The Miss Universe contestants are given this chance to design their own swimsuit capes, which will then be sold at an auction, wherein proceeds will go to charity.

This early, two Latina candidates expressed interest in wanting Philippine representative Celeste Cortesi as their roommate in New Orleans. 

"I do love all Latinas, but to know more about culture, Asia maybe - and the Philippines," shared Miss Universe Costa Rica 2022 Fernanda Rodriguez Avila.

"There are so many amazing girls, I really do not know who I'll pick. But, I really like Philippines, Celeste. I find her beautiful and we share the same story raised by a single parent, so was I. It would be very nice to share the same room with her," enthused Miss Universe Dominican Republic 2022 Andreina Martinez.

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Silvia Celeste Cortesi, and her team, is scheduled to leave for the USA a month before the New Orleans finals. And continue training with her team. Stay tuned!

