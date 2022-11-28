'I love you, too': Julie Anne San Jose reveals true feelings for Rayver Cruz at JulieVerse concert

MANILA, Philippines — Rayver Cruz heard the words he has been longing to hear from Julie Anne San Jose since his confession last May during the singer-actress' birthday concert.

"I love you, too," replied the "Maria Clara at Ibarra" star to the delight of their fans and supporters who attended their first-ever concert together last Saturday.

Julie Anne and Rayver headlined "JulieVerse," their first major concert, which gives nod to the name of their fan base, held in Newport Performing Arts Theater.

"Naalala mo nu'ng birthday mo, 'di ba? Sinabi ko sa'yo kung anong nararamdaman ko, 'di ba? 'Yung nandito tayo sa Newport, sa concert. Gusto ko lang din iparinig sa kanila. Julie Anne San Jose, I love you. I love you so much," Rayver said.

A smiling yet visibly tensed Julie Anne initially remarked about the sudden confession.

"Ray, ano ba ito?" she said.

After a few moments, Julie Anne shared her feelings for the actor.

"Hindi. Gusto ko lang sabihin na sobrang grateful ako sa'yo, na dumating ka sa buhay ko. And ang dami nang nagbago sa buhay ko simula ng dumating ka. Kaya gusto kong sabihin... I love you, too," Julie Anne replied.

Shrieks and cheers erupted from the audience, while the two stars were laughing. They then hugged on stage.



"Pinawisan ako," Julie Anne quipped, before they segued to the next production number.

WATCH: Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose exchange "I Love You's"

Rayver has been vocal about his feelings for the singer-actress who is his "The Clash" co-host and "All-Out Sundays" co-star. Although there was a confession that took place last Saturday, the two has yet to confirm their dating status. — Video from Jayco Manangan TV YouTube channel

