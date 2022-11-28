Jason Momoa starrer 'Slumberland' brings tears, heartbreaking twistÂ 

Jason Momoa starrer 'Slumberland' brings tears, heartbreaking twist

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood star Jason Momoa showed two different sides of him these past few days: as the hunky actor who can pull off any look, including a loincloth while fishing; and as the pot-bellied, horned Flip in the family adventure flick "Slumberland."

The "Aquaman" star wowed his fans when he posted a photo and a video of him wearing a loincloth while out fishing with friends.

"Rainbows in my @mananalu.water sunday funday. amazing time with da ohana. big mahalo to captain hopper and J for helping us catch some aku. dried aku all week," Jason wrote in the caption.

The post also included a photo of him with his catch, a skipjack tuna, which is called "Aku" in Hawaii.

These days, fans of the actor can catch him as Flip in the hit Netflix movie.

Jason sports long locks, his signature look before he had the sides of his head shaved, and acts like a horned Jack Sparrow with sharp teeth. The obvious difference is his pot belly.

Flip is the con artist that pops out in the dreams of Nemo (Marlow Barkley), a young girl who recently lost her father, Peter (Kyle Chandler).

Nemo grew up with her father, the lighthouse keeper, after her mother died of childbirth. After her father's death, Nemo has to live with her Uncle Philip (Chris O'Dowd), who sells doorknobs for a living.

The film shows how two blood-related strangers try to live with each other. Age is just a number as Nemo finds out that her Uncle Philip is as awkward and socially inept as she is. How can two awkward people going through grief handle each other?

Nemo finds solace in her dreams, well, sort of. She remembers her father's story about a pearl that can grant anyone's fondest wish, and of course, her heart's desire is seeing her father alive again.

Thus, the title of the movie, "Slumberland," where Nemo finds ways to sleep so she could go on a quest in the deepest part of her dreams, including passing through the Sea of Nightmares, just to get a piece of the pearls. Of course, Flip, being Slumberland's resident troublemaker, tags along in her adventures.

The duo, together with Pig, Nemo's favorite stuffed toy, go through a series of eclectic dreams while evading Agent Green (Weruche Opia), who has been after Flip for decades.

"Slumberland" is an ideal family movie that makes viewers wish their dreams could be as colorful and exciting as those that were featured in it.

At its core are the themes of bravery and brotherhood. It tells kids like Nemo to never be afraid to pursue their dreams, even if these might scare them. It reminds adults that they might grow older every year, but it is important to always keep in touch and value their relationships unless they lose a part of themselves and never recover from it.

"Slumberland" is now streaming on Netflix.

