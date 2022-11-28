^

Entertainment

Jason Momoa starrer 'Slumberland' brings tears, heartbreaking twist 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 28, 2022 | 10:21am
Jason Momoa starrer 'Slumberland' brings tears, heartbreaking twistÂ 
Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley in "Slumberland."
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood star Jason Momoa showed two different sides of him these past few days: as the hunky actor who can pull off any look, including a loincloth while fishing; and as the pot-bellied, horned Flip in the family adventure flick "Slumberland."

The "Aquaman" star wowed his fans when he posted a photo and a video of him wearing a loincloth while out fishing with friends. 

"Rainbows in my @mananalu.water sunday funday. amazing time with da ohana. big mahalo to captain hopper and J for helping us catch some aku. dried aku all week," Jason wrote in the caption. 

The post also included a photo of him with his catch, a skipjack tuna, which is called "Aku" in Hawaii. 

These days, fans of the actor can catch him as Flip in the hit Netflix movie. 

Jason sports long locks, his signature look before he had the sides of his head shaved, and acts like a horned Jack Sparrow with sharp teeth. The obvious difference is his pot belly. 

Flip is the con artist that pops out in the dreams of Nemo (Marlow Barkley), a young girl who recently lost her father, Peter (Kyle Chandler). 

Nemo grew up with her father, the lighthouse keeper, after her mother died of childbirth. After her father's death, Nemo has to live with her Uncle Philip (Chris O'Dowd), who sells doorknobs for a living. 

The film shows how two blood-related strangers try to live with each other. Age is just a number as Nemo finds out that her Uncle Philip is as awkward and socially inept as she is. How can two awkward people going through grief handle each other?

Nemo finds solace in her dreams, well, sort of. She remembers her father's story about a pearl that can grant anyone's fondest wish, and of course, her heart's desire is seeing her father alive again. 

Thus, the title of the movie, "Slumberland," where Nemo finds ways to sleep so she could go on a quest in the deepest part of her dreams, including passing through the Sea of Nightmares, just to get a piece of the pearls. Of course, Flip, being Slumberland's resident troublemaker, tags along in her adventures. 

The duo, together with Pig, Nemo's favorite stuffed toy, go through a series of eclectic dreams while evading Agent Green (Weruche Opia), who has been after Flip for decades. 

"Slumberland" is an ideal family movie that makes viewers wish their dreams could be as colorful and exciting as those that were featured in it. 

At its core are the themes of bravery and brotherhood. It tells kids like Nemo to never be afraid to pursue their dreams, even if these might scare them. It reminds adults that they might grow older every year, but it is important to always keep in touch and value their relationships unless they lose a part of themselves and never recover from it. 

"Slumberland" is now streaming on Netflix. 

RELATED: 'Aquaman,' 'Game of Thrones' star Jason Momoa cuts braids for a cause

JASON MOMOA

NETFLIXâ€™S SLUMBERLAND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Bayad ako': Xander Ford wants to personally apologize to Kathryn Bernardo

'Bayad ako': Xander Ford wants to personally apologize to Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Social media personality Xander Ford wanted to meet Kathryn Bernardo to ask for her forgiveness personally years after the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Come back to us': Nawat apologizes as Miss Grand International now officially with Arnold Vegafria

'Come back to us': Nawat apologizes as Miss Grand International now officially with Arnold Vegafria

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
"I hope that we can start again from today."
Entertainment
fbtw
'May nagsarado ba?': Aljur Abrenica still loves Kylie Padilla, open to reunite with wife

'May nagsarado ba?': Aljur Abrenica still loves Kylie Padilla, open to reunite with wife

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actor Aljur Abrenica is not closing his doors on the possibility of rekindling his romance with wife Kylie Padilla. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
TV5 teases news, sports and entertainment offerings for 2023

TV5 teases news, sports and entertainment offerings for 2023

By Pat-P Daza | 11 hours ago
At the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent last Wednesday, Nov. 23, I attended the first live, face-to-face trade launch hosted by...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rico Blanco, Maris Racal to spend more time with their families this Christmas

Rico Blanco, Maris Racal to spend more time with their families this Christmas

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Maris Racal and Rico Blanco revealed that they will spend more time with each other and their families this...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin welcome first 'BinJin' baby

Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin welcome first 'BinJin' baby

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
South Korean superstars and "Crash Landing on You" ("CLOY") co-stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin have welcomed their...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rocco Nacino gets to tell the tale of Elias after playing Jose Rizal

Rocco Nacino gets to tell the tale of Elias after playing Jose Rizal

By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
His work in the historical, documentary drama Pluma: Rizal, ang dakilang manunulat gave Rocco Nacino the privilege to get...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Fame,' 'Flashdance' singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63

'Fame,' 'Flashdance' singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Irene Cara, an Oscar-winning singer and actress who recorded the title tracks to the blockbuster 1980s movies "Fame" and "Flashdance,"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Toni Gonzaga is &lsquo;at her best&rsquo; as talk show host

Toni Gonzaga is ‘at her best’ as talk show host

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Toni on her interviewing style: ‘Napansin ko sa mga tao, when you really listen to them, when you listen to them without...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kapuso stars reflect on true meaning of Love is Us this Christmas

Kapuso stars reflect on true meaning of Love is Us this Christmas

By Angel Javier Cruz | 1 day ago
The season of cheer is now strongly felt here at the Kapuso Network.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with