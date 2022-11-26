^

'Limitless' stars Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz share dating status

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 26, 2022 | 1:18pm
Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz will headline their first-ever concert together titled "JulieVerse" on November 26, 2022 in Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.
MANILA, Philippines — Onscreen partners Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz are big on complimenting each other, at one point, commending each others' "limitless" abilities.

Despite coaxing from the press, the two remained mum on the real score between them, with Rayver revealing that he prefers courting Julie Anne in her house in the presence of her parents, just like the old days.

The singer-actress is living an aspect of her famous TV alter ego, Maria Clara, from the top-rating nightly historical portal fantasy "Maria Clara at Ibarra." Like Maria Clara who is still being courted with "harana" (serenade) by her fiance, Crisostomo Ibarra (played by Dennis Trillo), Julie Anne still goes for the courtship style that has seen less popularity in this age of DMs (direct messages) and swipe-right.

"Nandoon 'yung kilig at panliligaw ko sa house nila. Ever since naman talaga, lumapit sa parents ni Jules kasi 'yun 'yung kinalakihan nina Jules, which is nice kasi nga nakakatuwa 'yung feeling na doon ka umaakyat ng ligaw sa bahay and siyempre respeto rin sa magulang. Masaya 'yung pakiramdam for me na umaakyat ako ng ligaw sa house. Nakakakilig lalo," Rayver explained. 

The singer-actress confirmed his revelation, adding that she has grown to appreciate her "The Clash" co-host and "All-Out Sundays" co-star. She appreciates his gesture, which gives her the chance to have a deeper understanding of the actor-dancer's character. 

What they keep to themselves despite prodding are better shown in words for the two as they compliment each other's abilities, which will be in full display at their "JulieVerse" concert today, November 26, in Newport Performing Arts Theater in Newport World Resorts in Pasay City. 

Julie Anne has been tagged by her network as the "Limitless Star," a description she has also generously extended to Rayver. 

"I just want to commend Ray. Hindi ko inexpect na ang dami niya pang kayang gawin. Limitless din pala ang kaya niyang gawin kaya I'm so excited na makita rin ng ating mga audience, especially ang mga supporters kung gaano ka talented din si Ray. It's always fun naman to be performing with him," the singer-actress said. 

Rayver credited Julie Anne for "bringing out the best" in him. He admitted that he has grown confident with his music, which their supporters often see whenever they upload a video of their jamming sessions, where they play the guitar and sing together. 

As for the "Limitless Star" herself, Julie Anne said that she does not want the tag to get into her head now that "Maria Clara at Ibarra" is the talk of the town.

"Siyempre nakakataba ng puso but, at the same time, hindi ko po siya masyadong iniisip e. Parang, I just don't really let it get into my head because once na mangyari 'yun, parang mala-lax ako," she replied to Philstar.com's question at the concert's recent press conference.

She added, "And ako naman po kasi, hindi naman po ako nagsta-stop na mas mag-explore pa, mag-innovate pa tungkol sa mga capacities ko, not only as a person but, 'yun nga as an artist. Kaya mas gusto ko talagang parating may something new, may bagong mai-o-offer and mas pagbutihin pa lalo sa mga ginagawa ko. 'Yung title na yon, mas nakakapag-boost din siya ng confidence ko din, esteem ko para mas lalo pang pagbutihin 'yung craft ko. And syempre thankful din po ako sa mga taong nakaka-appreciate. So grateful." 

RELATED: Julie Anne San Jose's heart in a good place, says Gary V

Philstar
