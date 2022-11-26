'May nagsarado ba?': Aljur Abrenica still loves Kylie Padilla, open to reunite with wife

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Aljur Abrenica is not closing his doors on the possibility of rekindling his romance with wife Kylie Padilla.

In his recent interview with veteran showbiz columnist Aster Amoyo, Aljur was asked: “But you’re not closing your doors to the possibility [of reconciliation]?”

“May nagsarado ba?” Aljur answered.

“‘Yung iba nga sinasabi nila wala na talaga pero meron pa, ‘di ba? Wala namang nakakaalam kung anong mangyayari. Hindi ko nga alam na maghihiwalay kami e. Hindi ko nga alam na magkakaanak kami, ‘di ba?” he added.

Aljur said that he and Kylie always talk because of their co-parenting setup.

“Sa co-parenting kami nagfo-focus ngayon kasi iisipin niyo na ‘yung mga bata e. Almost every day nag-uusap kami. Kahit hiwalay kami, we’re still learning from each other how to be good parents,” he said.

Aljur said Kylie will never leave his heart because of their connections.

“Hindi naman siya mawawala [sa puso ko]. Isang dekada kami magkasama, part of myself is siya na e. Hindi ko alam kung paano ko mapu-put into words pero hindi siya mawawala do’n,” Aljur said.

“Naa-appreciate ko ang lahat, thank you. Even though ‘yung iba nagagalit and may sinasabi sa aking masama, I appreciate that kasi naramdaman ko ‘yung sakit nila. Nasaktan din naman ako, nasaktan kaming dalawa,” he added.

Aljur and Kylie broke up in 2021. Kylie's dad Robin Padilla revealed that the reason of the split was a third party. Aljur denied that AJ Raval was the reason of the breakup, but admitted that he and the VivaMax star were in a "getting to know each other" stage.

Kylie and Aljur have sons, Alas and Axl. —Video from TicTALK with Aster Amoyo YouTube channel

