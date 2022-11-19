Kean Cipriano reflects on fatherhood, former band, solo music career

Kean Cipriano is “a completely different person” now that he is a father. He is a proud dad of Stellar, six, and Salem, three, his children with Kapuso actress and host Chynna Ortaleza.

“Everything changed,” began the 35-year-old musician-actor on fatherhood in a recent press conference for his upcoming concert Pulso, with Adie Garcia and Unique Salonga, on Nov. 29 at the New Frontier Theater. “I’m a different person now. Kung ano ako before fatherhood I think that person is dead (laughs).”

“It will really change you. Completely magiging ibang tao ka dahil may ibang tao sa buhay mo na committed ka sa taong ‘to habang buhay. Responsibilidad mo siya for the rest of your life, so kung sasabihin ko na yung ako before being a father, kunti lang yung nabago sa akin (or) I’m that same person still, feeling ko hindi ako nag-grow kung ganun,” he added.

Kean Cipriano, Adie Garcia and Unique Salonga will stage Pulso concert on Nov. 29 at the New Frontier Theater.

“It’s not about me anymore, it’s about them. It’s about that little girl and that little boy. So, yung buhay ko ngayon, hindi na siya like buhay ko (before). Buhay na namin na siya,” he further told The STAR.

Not only that, fatherhood has also influenced his songwriting and music process. He shared, “Now, meron na rin sa akin na parang if I write a song and my daughter’s gonna listen to it in a few years, will she even like it? Alam mo yun or parang iba rin yung feeling na parang nagiging tatay ka, automatic nagiging baduy ka na kaagad sa mga anak mo. May parang generation gap.”

Nevertheless, he is glad that his children, who are music enthusiasts, get to “collaborate” with him musically, most especially his daughter. “Ang galing niya natutuwa ako. I don’t wanna sound like a super proud dad, pero nagugulat ako sa kanya kung paano siya gumagawa ng music even with the loops and the samples na pinipili niya. She has a vision.”

Now that he is a father, Kean is more “driven to make sure that what I’m gonna be releasing is something that I’m gonna be proud of and they’re gonna be proud of. They’re gonna be talking to their friends in the future and say, ‘This is my dad’s song and it’s a good song.’”

Aside from being a parent and a music performer, Kean is also the co-chairman and chief executive officer of OC Records, the music label he founded with his wife four years ago.

“It’s not easy” to juggle all the duties at hand, he admitted. However, he said, “At the end of the day, yun talaga yun. Gusto mo yan eh. I’m happy with what I do. I love doing the things with my loved ones. I’m with my family day in and day out. So win-win.”

He and Chynna are “very hands-on” and “very involved” when it comes to taking care of their youngsters. “We’re business partners, we’re co-parents, we’re husband and wife (and) she’s my manager. So, our relationship, it’s in a box na magkakasama kami. Kaya natutuwa ako, kasi hindi ko naman ever na-imagine na, medyo na-imagine ko na rin na yung parang magiging manager is my wife.”

“She knows what’s best for me. Alam niya yung decision na ginagawa niya para sa career ko is lagi niya akong nililigtas eh. There are times na parang, ‘What if I do this? What if I do that?’ Siya yung magbabalanse sa akin and she has the power to tell me when and not to do things,” he said of his better half.

As for Chynna, she also admitted that balancing family and work is not easy. “(I think) it has to do with the fact that I love the things that I do kaya nagagawan ko ng paraan.”

The married couple is now open to accept acting projects again. Kean is “just waiting for the right material,” while Chynna said she will try it again probably next year.

Chynna was the one who suggested the title of OC Records artists Kean, Adie and Unique’s music show Pulso.

Some of IV of Spades ex-member Unique’s singles include Sino, Midnight Sky, Ozone (Itulak Ang Pinto), Huwag Ka Sanang Magalit and Bukod-Tangi.

Aside from his breakout hit Paraluman, Adie’s tracks include Tahanan, Dungaw and the more recent collaboration with Janine Berdin called Mahika. It’s his first time to play with a band for Pulso and that’s something that the audience can watch out for, he shared.

The more “senior” rocker among the three artists, Kean, as a solo musician, has dropped the singles Nandito Ka Na, Eye Contact and Tayuman.

Kean assured the audience that the Pulso concert will be “an amazing show for everyone.” Its main goal is to “show everyone the evolution of music for the past few years. Ano yung naging bagong ‘pulso’ ng musika sa Pilipinas. I’ve grown up in a different era. Lumaki ako sa bandwagon, that’s where we started. It’s a totally different experience sa isang artist like Unique, who has a different story in terms of his career. He came from a band and went solo, while Adie had his break during the pandemic.”

Likewise, Kean shared he will be singing songs from his former band Callalily during the show.

Asked for his reaction on the issue with his previous band members, he commented, “I am proud and happy na meron akong nabuong isang entity as strong as that (and) parang nagkaroon ng marka rin sa milyong milyong mga tao. Masaya ako na ganun, but at the of the day, ang tao ay tao. Ang tao ay naghahanap ng growth.”

On the online issues directed against him, “Sa tingin ko, if you want to make a freaking band, if you want to be an artist, don’t put all your problems on social media. It’s not gonna do anything for your art, for your sanity and all. I’m not that type of person who would rant on social media if I have issues.”

“I’m not saying that it’s wrong. I’m not that type who would try to tarnish the reputation of others. For what?... Parang ano ako lagi eh, output-based in the things that I do. Like bash me all you want, I don’t care,” he continued.

“Of course, tao lang din. Why are they saying these things? But at the end of the day, I know kung ano ang ilalagay ko on social media,” he asserted. “Hindi imposibleng makita yan ng mga anak ko or nung generation na nandiyan man ngayon na, ‘Ah si daddy ko kung anong katarantaduhan ang pinagsasabi online. I mean ayoko na maging ganun ang effect sa mga kids ko (and) sa kids man ng mga tao na kasama ko na it’s all hate and ganyan. It’s not really how I do things in my life.”

