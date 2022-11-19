'Liway,' 'Respeto' win awards at 2022 FACINE Film Festival

Composite image of Glaiza de Castro in "Liway" and the main poster for "Respeto"

MANILA, Philippines — Cinemalaya films "Liway" and "Respeto" were honored with gold recognitions at the 2022 Filipino Arts & Cinema International (FACINE) Film Festival in San Francisco, United States.

The FACINE Film Festival, celebrating its 29th year in 2022, is the longest-running American festival of Filipino independent films.

The Netflix animated film "Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story" was given the silver recognition while "Arisaka" and "Dreaming in the Red Light" were deemed Particularly Noteworthy.

In the Direction category, "Liway" director Kip Oebanda and "Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story" director Avid Liongoren took the gold, while "Respeto" director Alberto "Treb" Monteras II won the silver award.

It is the same story in the writing category. "Liway" director Oebanda with Zig Dulay, also a notable writer and director in his own right, and "Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story" writers Manny Angeles and Paulle Olivenza won the gold. Monteras II and co-writer Anton Santamaria got the silver for "Respeto."

"Liway'" had a double win in the lead acting categories for Glaiza de Castro and Kenken Nuyad; Maja Salvador for "Arisaka," Adrian Lindayag for "The Boy Foretold by the Stars" and rapper Abra for "Respeto" took home the silver.

Dominic Roco also won gold for "Liway" in the secondary male actor category over Dido de la Paz for "Respeto," while Dexter Doria won the female counterpart for her role in "Memories of Forgetting" with Nathalie Hart from "Reroute" getting the silver.

The craft awards saw scattered recognitions for "Arisaka," "Respeto," "Liway," "Reroute," "The Boy Foretold by the Stars," "Dreaming in the Red Light," and "Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story."

The main voice cast of "Hayop Ka: The Nimfa Dimaano Story" — Angelica Panganiban, Robin Padilla and Sam Milby — were given a special citation.

