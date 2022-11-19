Maggie Wilson, Victor Consunji react; Lana Faith Johnson maintains innocence amid qualified theft allegations

MANILA, Philippines — Public relations executive Lana Faith Johnson maintained her innocence amid allegations by businessman Victor Consunji. Maggie Wilson's recent Instagram post about a certain figure who had someone she knew "wrapped around their fingers" piqued the public's interest.

Johnson was arrested last week for consummated qualified theft after issuing a “falsified receipt” to a client with entrapment money worth P82,500 on hand.

A few days after Johnson's arrest, Wilson posted photos of herself in a red polka-dot dress on Instagram, seemingly taking a jab at Consunji — whom she was married to for 11 years — for not heeding her past warnings.

"I tried to protect you but instead you chose to believe her over me," wrote Wilson in the post's caption. "I always had your back and best interests. A woman’s intuition is always right."

The beauty queen did not mention any names but claimed that a certain "she" used her to divert attention, manipulated a certain "you," assumed to be Consunji, to discredit and attack Wilson so that "she" could continue stealing from the couple.

"It probably felt nice that she was kissing your feet but she was also kissing your wallet, just like all of them. I may never know why you trusted all of them more than me," Wilson added.

Despite the long tirade, Wilson hoped that the incident would lead to more revelations, "She’s not the only one who has you wrapped around their fingers. You’re mad at me because you know it’s the truth. Everything I’ve told you is coming home to roost."

Consunji takes action

Consunji has since spoken out about Johnson's arrest, an "insane" event which led to a comprehensive internal investigation of his property development company, Victor Consunji Development Corporation (VCDC).

"The stories started coming out, of things [suppliers] were told or promised. It feels like a giant Ponzi scheme – she would get money that was earmarked for a project to pay off some supplier she owes and get money from a different client to pay off that person,” Consunji told Inquirer.net.

The developer called Johnson's actions "a massive case of swindling, falsification of documents, and stealing money" and that she faked her entire persona.

“For me, it is essentially good riddance... She basically squandered the opportunity and decided to burn bridges all at the same time. In the name of my company and the others that she screwed over, good riddance,” Consunji also said as his lawyers prepare more complaints against Johnson.

Johnson maintains innocence

On November 17, Johnson sent a statement to Pep.ph where she maintained her innocence after her detention at the Taguig City Police Station. She also detailed her side of the story on the "entrapment operation" that took place, mentioning VCDC vice president for construction Bernabe Mendoza.

"In over eight years with the company I poured my heart and soul into. They have always enforced strict guidelines and process for funds being disbursed and reimbursed. After staying in detention for over six days and no formal charges were filed. The following complaints, Estafa and Qualified Theft were dismissed due to insufficiency of evidence and lack of misappropriating funds for personal gain," part of Johnson's statement read.

She thanked her family and friends for their support and asked the public to respect her privacy.

Consunji and Wilson are in the middle of legal proceedings a year after they split as the former filed adultery charges against her and British-Thai entrepreneur Tim Connor, which Wilson has denied.

Wilson has also claimed in the past that her huband had cheated and she has been denied seeing their son Connor.

Earlier this July, a Taguig Regional Trial Court issued a temporary restraining order against Consunji after representatives of his company attempted to padlock Wilson's rented property and cut off the electricity.

