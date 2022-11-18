Matteo Guidicelli reveals how Sarah Geronimo went 'against all odds' for their love

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Matteo Guidicelli paid tribute to his wife Sarah Geronimo in a rare showing of affection on national television.

In last Wednesday's episode of "Lunch Out Loud," Matteo shared his experience in the relationship segment of the show.

“That’s the beauty of love. Sa pag-ibig, mari-realize natin na hindi tayo perfect as an individual. Pero kapag dumating ang tao na talagang swak sa ‘yo — parang puzzle ang pag-ibig, eh — dapat magtulungan kayo para maging buo at maging isa kayo,” Matteo said.

“I really put so much respect on people who (go) against all odds, who are so brave,” he added.

Matteo said that Sarah went against all odds for him.

“I’d like to also give it up to my wife, that she went against all odds for me. At the end of the day, love is the decision of two individuals, not about the people in the family or the people around them anymore. It’s about you and your partner,” he said.

“Always put God in the middle. Always respect each other. Kung meant to be ‘yan, darating ang panahon na magiging kayo ulit,” he advised.

Matteo and Sarah tied the knot in a secret ceremony on February 2020.

