'Undeniably exhausted': Sharon Cuneta considering retirement anew

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 17, 2022 | 3:51pm
'Undeniably exhausted': Sharon Cuneta considering retirement anew
Sharon in a scene from 'Revirginized'
Viva / Released

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta revealed that she's considering retirement from the showbiz industry. 

In her Instagram account, she posted a page from Joanna Gaines’ book titled “The Stories We Tell.”

“This is from Joanna Gaines’ new book, ‘The Stories We Tell.’ This part really resonated with me because, well, I am 56 now - and I am just undeniably EXHAUSTED. Retirement is calling,” she said.  

Sharon also said that she may be seen in a movie or concert if it’s not too tiring as she wanted to just take care of her family.  

“Once in a while I can pop up in a movie or two, a concert, or a TV show, even a season or a series if it’s not too tiring. But I AM tired…All I wish I could do is be with my family and take care of them. And do all those other things I always wish I could do but just couldn’t find the time for. Please pray with me. Thank you so much and I love you all,” she said. 

Last September 2019, Sharon posted on her Instagram that she's thinking of semi-retiring from showbiz. 

“Since last year, l have seriously been thinking of semi-retiring. I am so very tired. It has been 41 years of work, work, work for me, and at some point, kailangan na rin sabihin sa sarili na ‘tama na,’ (you need to admit that ‘enough is enough’),” she posted emotionally on Instagram in September last year.

She, however, postponed her retirement after signing a contract to ABS-CBN last 2020. 

RELATED: WATCH: Sharon Cuneta explains why she’s postponing showbiz retirement

