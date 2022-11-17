Vicki Belo, Alex Gonzaga clarify snub issue with Heart Evangelista

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo and actress Alex Gonzaga clarified that they are just joking around when they said that Heart Evangelista snubbed them at the recent Milan Fashion Week.

In her Instagram story, Vicki said that Heart didn’t know that they were there.

“So, guys, I just want to set the record straight. It’s not true that Heart snubbed Cathy [Alex] and me. How could she snub us when she didn’t even know we were there? And we never, never saw each other,” Vicki said.

"Kasi naman, if you watch the Vicki Belo vlog, you will see that Alex and I just were kidding and joking around. And I am so thrilled because Alex mentioned Heart and me in one sentence. And we all know what a fashion powerhouse Heart is. Kaya naman you should watch my vlog para alam niyo ang truth,” she added.

For her part, Alex posted on her Facebook account her clarification about the issue.

“Ay.. Hindi po kami nagkita sa Milan biruan lang po namin yan ni Dra if you watch the whole vlog. Heart is nice since Pangarap na bituin circa 2007 pa po sakin at magkaibigan kami. Hindi na dapat ginawang news mga ganito," she said.

Friends of the three, who were also in the fashion show and requested to be anonymous, attested that Vicki and Alex were just teasing Heart and had no ill feelings toward the actress.

Philstar.com's sources also said that Heart was never a snub and was unable to say "Hi" even to them because the Filipina fashion icon was in "work mode" and focused on doing her job as a model and influencer for the international brands.

It can be recalled that Alex and Dr. Vicki Belo went viral after joking on Belo's vlog uploaded last Friday that Heart snubbed them at the recent Milan Fashion Week.

"Pero hindi tayo pinansin ni Heart [sa fashion show]. Hoy Heart!," Belo quipped in her vlog.

"Oy ano 'to mars [Heart]? Sa Manila magkakaibigan tayo. Mars, nanood ako ng 'Luna Mystika,' mars," Alex added, mentioning Heart's former TV series. Alex and Heart collaborated for a vlog in 2019.

"Mars [Heart] we're on the same fashion show hindi ka man lang na-hi. 'Di ba nandoon kami sa Gucci, front row din tayo 'di ba [Alex]?," Belo said.

