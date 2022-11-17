Filipino cinema gems available on FDCPâ€™s streaming platform JuanFlix

Filipino cinema gems available on FDCP’s streaming platform JuanFlix

Viewers can now access more Filipino classics and short films with the launch of JuanFlix, the online streaming platform of the Film Development Council of the Philippines or FDCP.

The former FDCP Channel, now called JuanFlix, was established primarily for viewers to stream more Filipino cinema gems.

“The rebranding aims to make Filipino film gems and hard-to-find short films more accessible to the Filipino viewer with its new website features,” the FDCP said in a statement.

“JuanFlix aims to inspire and sustain renewed interest in rediscovering classic Filipino masterpieces from revered filmmakers and fresh contemporary short films, documentaries, and features from the industry’s most promising young creators,” it added.

Pagdating sa Dulo by Ishmael Bernal and Genghis Khan by Manuel Conde

“With access to over a hundred Filipino films available on the platform, subscribers can truly experience ‘Sineng Pinoy, Sining Pilipino.’”

Some of the notable films include Pagdating sa Dulo by Ishmael Bernal, Perfumed Nightmare by Kidlat Tahimik, Insiang by Lino Brocka, Genghis Khan by Manuel Conde and Ma’ Rosa by Brillante Mendoza.

Award-winning films Pauwi Na by Paolo Villaluna, Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus by Dwein Baltazar and Midnight in a Perfect World by Dodo Dayao, among others, can also be streamed online.

Perfumed Nightmare by Kidlat Tahimik Ma’ Rosa by Brillante Mendoza

“With its aim to champion regional filmmakers and aspiring student filmmakers, JuanFlix also takes pride in featuring high-impact selections from recently-conducted short film festivals across the country such as Sine Isla and Sine Kabataan,” the FDCP announced.

The user-friendly interface of www.juanflix.com.ph/ may be accessed on various devices — computers, tablets and mobile phones. Subscribers may choose from free, monthly and annual subscriptions, and pay-per-view, which can all easily be canceled by users anytime.

The free-content includes Mga Ulap Tayong Nagiging Ulan by Demetrio Celestino III, Love In The Ungodly Hour by Bradley Jason Pantajo, Noontime Drama by Kim Timan, Ang Paboritong Pinggan ni Nanay by Carlo Enciso Catu and many more.

Viewers can also subscribe for P99 per month or P499 per year to have unlimited access to the list of contemporary cinema.

One can also stream Cinemalaya’s Halaw by Sheron Dayoc, starring John Arcilla, and Excuse Me, Miss Miss Miss by Sonny Calvento.

In the pay-per-view, two films are featured, namely 2019 French romantic drama Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Bulgaria’s Women Do Cry.

Also included in the Classics are Marilou Diaz-Abaya’s Brutal and Brocka’s Ang Tatay Kong Nanay.

Lastly, one can also browse the list of film events and activities in the Special Features, such as Animahenasyon 16: The 2022 Philippine Animation Festival, Lutas Film Festival 2022, Pelikula Ilokana Film Exhibition 2022 and 3 Shots Film Fest 2022.

(For Juan to Sawang Saya, Juan to Sawang Pelikula, register an account now at http://www.juanflix.com.ph/. Follow JuanFlix’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube @JuanFlixPH to receive regular updates and promos.)