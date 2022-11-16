Miss Israel pageant halts after 70 years followingÂ Miss Universe ownership, rules change

Miss Israel pageant halts after 70 years following Miss Universe ownership, rules change

Noa Cochva, Miss Universe Israel 2021, competes on stage in Gottex swimwear during the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition in Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel on December 10, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Like the Miss Romania Organization, the Miss Israel organization will not be fielding a delegate to the forthcoming Miss Universe 71st edition in New Orleans, Louisiana in mid-January 2023.

This was confirmed by the organization in a written statement, which read, in part, "We will not participate in the Miss Universe contest this year."

After hosting the pageant in the coastal city of Eilat last year, this is an abrupt interruption to the annual selection in its colorful seven-decade history.

In an interview on Israel's Radio 103 FM, Miss Israel 2019 Sella Sharlin said, "I think that the competition, for those who aren't familiar with it in depth, today, gives a lot of tools to anyone who is chosen.

"At the end of the day, the competition gives a platform and a place for women to lead, to initiate, and not necessarily to talk about beauty."

She suggested changes like dropping the swimwear section. A lot of her compatriots don't also approve the criterion for judging women on their physical appearances.

Though many question the relevance of the annual selection, this move from the organizers is quite surprising to many. Israel is a stauch supporter of the Rainbow Pride crusade. With the "One Universe" extended eligibility starting to kick off with the 72nd edition - in allowing married, divorced, and transgender women aged 18 to 28 on the day of the international finals to join - it would seem Israel ditched its horses in midstream.

As one of the 30 pioneering countries that took part of the first pageant in 1952, which also included the Philippines, the decision not to participate this year is fraught with bittersweet memories. Though not a winner, Hollywood actress Gal Gadot was Israel's representative in the Miss Universe 2004 pageant. Jennifer Hawkins of Australia won the title that year.

Sivan Klein, Channel 12 TV host and Miss Israel 2003, who crowned Gadot, said in a video post on her station's website that "Queen Elizabeth has died, and now the beauty queen contest is buried. Definitely not a time to be a queen, but maybe it's a slightly better time to be a woman."

Throughout the Miss Universe's history, Israel only won the title once, thus far. Rina Messinger was crowned the 25th edition winner in glitzy rites in Lee Theater in Hong Kong in 1976. She was crowned by outgoing queen Anne Marie Pohtamo of Finland. The following year, she would pass on the title to the pageant's first-ever colored winner, Janelle Commisiong of Trinidad & Tobago.

RELATED: Miss Universe to evolve with new ownership