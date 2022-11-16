^

Vhong Navarro to be moved to Taguig jail, hopes to be home for Christmas

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 16, 2022 | 12:00pm
Vhong Navarro to be moved to Taguig jail, hopes to be home for Christmas
Vhong Navarro confers with his lawyer after he surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation in Quezon City.
Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Host-comedian Vhong Navarro is set to be transferred to the Taguig City Jail after the National Bureau of Investigation – Security Management Section (NBI-SMS) received an official order from the Taguig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 69.

Since surrendering to the NBI last September after being arrested for rape, as well as for acts of lasciviousness but posted bail there, Navarro has been detained at the NBI Detention Center in Manila.

The camp of model Deniece Cornejo, who filed the two charges, has been arguing that Navarro should be detained in Taguig City Jail in accordance with the law.

Navarro's wife Tanya Bautista had previously expressed her worries of her husband's safety should he be transferred to the Taguig City Jail, claiming his life would be at risk and that she had received threats via text.

Taguig RTC, however, ruled that such texts "could not be given credence," and that the Taguig City Jail "is mandated to exercise great care so that the human rights of the prisoners are respected and protected."

Related: Vhong Navarro does not enter plea in rape case, Taguig court enters 'not guilty'

In a message to reporters, Atty. Maggie Garduque of Navarro's legal team said that upon contacting the NBI, the actor will not be transferred yet until protocols are followed. These include a mandatory medical examination, with RT-PCR test, in compliance with health protocol requirements.

In a recent vlog episode of “Showbiz Now Na,” Cristy Fermin said she had gotten word from Navarro's lead counsel Atty. Alma Mallonga that the lawyer hopes Vhong to be home for Christmas.

"Ang sabi niya, ‘Let's hope this Christmas makakasama ni Vhong ang kanyang pamilya at ‘yun din ang hiling ng kanyang mga kaibigan, tagahanga at mga kaibigan niya sa showbiz talaga,” said Fermin of what she heard from Mallonga.

Navarro's bail petition hearings recently concluded and the Taguig RTC Branch 69 are currently deliberating if the host will be granted provisional liberty; rape is a non-bailable offense in the Philippines.

Cornejo offered her testimony at two different sessions of the bail hearings. — with reports from Kristine Joy Patag

RELATED: Vhong Navarro bail hearing wraps up, court to decide on request

