Hannah Arnold sent off to compete at Miss International 2022 after 4 years of waiting

MANILA, Philippines — After her send-off from the Department of Science & Technology, being one of the agency's ambassadors, the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) also had their opportunity to formally send off Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold on her journey to the country's seventh Miss International crown.

Held at the Monet Ballroom of Novotel Manila recently, the mid-afternoon BPCI send-off, which approximated the sakura filled landscape of Japan this time of year, turned the venue into a floral fairyland that was attended by her team, mentors, supporters, and members of the media.

"It took a little time for me to regain my footing when the 2021 edition was canceled. Luckily, I got my groove back and made use of the time to prepare for my advocacy in Science & Education.

"Thank you for this overwhelming support, which you've all shown me since 2019. I've been training since 2018 so it's been four years since I've been wanting to represent the Philippines and bring home the crown. I'm ready for Japan," revealed Masbate's pride.

Her mom, Laura Consencino, sent her well-wishes through a recorded message: "May good fortune join you in this journey. Enjoy the journey. See you in Japan!"

TheMiss International beauty pageant is a showcase of the passionate actions of beauty ambassadors selected from around the world with the aim of contributing for the betterment of society. Beautiful women with high aspirations and who want to contribute to the international.community will come as ambassadors of goodwill and participate in various activities that foster meaningful relationships with each other while promoting world peace.

"We are so excited for you. You were born for this. I know you'll do so great. Hannah cheers everybody up, so we're also cheering for you," enthused Binibining Pilipinas executive com mittee member and former Miss International Precious Lara Quigaman-Alcaraz.

"Ngayon pa lang, proud na proud na kami sa'yo," intimated Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Lovely Fernandez.

"You are a girl's girl. You emanate warmth; a steadfast source of support. Can't wait to see the heights that Heaven has for you," intimated Binibining Pilipinas 2022 2nd runner-up Stacey Daniella Gabriel.

"I'm so excited for you. Four years you've waited and your patience is admirable. You simply waited for this moment to compete. Can't wait to watch you on stage," intoned Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo, who'll have her turn to compete next year.

Vietnamese company Long Beach Pearl has crafted the new Miss International crown with the Golden Lotus Group. During the pageant gala, a new Miss International will be proclaimed with the Long Beach Pearl crown after being evaluated through weeks of activities, and the respective presentation of their national costumes, swimsuits, long gowns, and final speeches.

Prior to the arrival of all the delegates, they'll make sure that each one has been taking part in various activities that promote the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). #BeautiesForSDGs is Miss International's humble way of utilizing national titleholders' influences in spreading awareness, as well as actively taking part in SDG initiatives in their own country or region.

For Hannah, she has, so far, accomplished three of the 17 SDGs that are projected to be achieved by 2030. She promised to post her other SDG actions on social media very soon. The forensic scientist has recently joined the Academy of Rock and actively participated in its feeding program initiatives and in teaching food management and production. Hannah is likewise an HIV awareness advocate and a longtime partner of Love yourself PH, a community of volunteers that provides free HIV testing, treatment, and life counselling.

Special guest "Samurai guitarist" Miyavi will be performing in a rare collaboration with world-famous traditional drum group Kodo. The duo will be "sending the Japanese culture to the world" during the final show at the Tokyo Dome City Hall on December 13. Representatives from 75 countries and regions from all around the world will gather in Tokyo this winter.

"Since you've always supported us, this time, kami naman ang susuporta sa 'yo," promised Binibining Pilipinas InterContinental 2022 Gabrielle Camille Basiano.

Fans and supporters are encouraged to download the Miss International mobile app and vote for Hannah starting November 30 to help her secure a spot in the Top 15. Three lucky candidates will automatically become part of the Top 15 from this online poll: One each from the regions of Asia/Oceania & the Pacific, Africa & Europe, and the Americas.

"I've seen her grow into a very strong woman of beauty and grace. You got this!" blurted out teary-eyed Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Alexandra Panlilio.

Should Hannah be fortunate to win the new Long Beach Pearl crown, she'll be joining the ranks of other Binibinis who have worn the crown: Gemma Cruz (1964), Aurora Pijuan (1970), Melanie Marquez (1979), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), and Kylie Verzosa (2016).

