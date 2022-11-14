'Maria Clara at Ibarra' star Barbie Forteza breaks ground for dream home

MANILA, Philippines — "Maria Clara at Ibarra" (MCI) star Barbie Forteza shared a valuable lesson she learned during the pandemic, and that is building her own home.

Barbie posted a photo of hers breaking ground on the site of her future dream house on Instagram.

"If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught me, it’s to plan ahead and think long term. Now, I am about to build my dream home for me and my family," Barbie wrote.

The actress praised herself for her achievement, one of the many feats she has been reaping lately. Barbie is starring in one of the most-talked about and raved shows on TV today, "Maria Clara at Ibarra," the historical fiction portal fantasy based on Dr. Jose Rizal's novels, "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo."'

"Dear self, I am so proud of you. Keep doing what you’re doing and don’t forget to have fun while you’re at it. 11.11 (praying emoji)," Barbie ended her post, while also referencing a pop culture belief that 11.11 signifies an auspicious sign.

Her fellow "MCI" co-stars Julie Anne San Jose, Juancho Trivino and Andrea Torres congratulated Barbie on her latest achievement.

"Ayan naaa congrats mareeeee," wrote Julie Anne. Barbara thanked Julie Anne for her congratulatory message and said it was part of "adulting."

She also thanked Andrea and Juancho and called them by their popular TV characters, Sisa and Padre Salvi, respectively.

Last month, her real-life boyfriend, actor Jak Roberto, also posted about building his dream home on Instagram.

"I’m so happy to finally see and 'walk-thru' my soon-to-be home. This makes me more motivated to keep doing what I’m doing and to work hard. I can’t wait to build my dream home," Jak wrote.

