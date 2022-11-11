^

Miss Planet International 2022 canceled? Candidates, Wilbert Tolentino speak up

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
November 11, 2022 | 3:00pm
Pageant contestant for the Philippines Herlene Nicole Budol, also known as "Hipon Girl," wearing her "arrivals outfit" in Uganda on November 5, 2022.
Herlene Nicole Budol via FB

MANILA, Philippines — In what could have been the second edition of the Miss Planet International on November 19, its first pageant after the pandemic, the entire pageant community was shocked over its alleged cancelation.

Two candidates have spoken up about their experience while Wilbert Tolentino, the manager of the Philippines' bet, Herlene Nicole "Hipon Girl" Budol, said that their team might not have had a good experience but they are "surviving" while waiting for the official statement from the organizers of the pageant. 

Tolentino posted on his Facebook, today, November 11. "Sa mga concern netizens at mga nag tatanong ng UPDATE sa Miss Planet International kung totoo ba cancelled ang event. eto ang kwento...lagpas kalahati ang indi naka pasok sa Africa dahil wala silang Yellow Vaccine fever at Ang Sponsors ng Organisasyon tulad ng SPEKE RESORT, KAMPALA na matitirahan ng delegate ay nag back out dahil sa issues ng Ebola Virus," he began. 

He continued that the organizers had a "Plan B" and put up the other candidates in another hotel yesterday but a problem occurred that led to some of the candidates looking for their own accommodation. Tolentino said he understands the other candidates' sentiments about their predicament but he also noted that it is the first time for Uganda to host an international pageant. 

"Subalit d pa naka settle ang nasasabing Hotel kaya need mag check out uli ang mga Candidata. So, kanya kanyang diskarte muna sa pag kuha ng kanilang matitirahan sa Airbnb At d naman natin masisi sari sari emosyon ang bawat candidata epekto sa indi maayos ang systema at hindi nakapag kain ng tamang oras mga candidata. May apat hanggang anim nag withdraw dahil mauubusan ang budget kung tumagal pa sila sa UGANDA. First time nag Host ng international pageant ang bansang UGANDA. kaya indi naka align sa original plan ang Calendar Activities," Tolentino noted. 

He also shared that the chief executive officer of the Miss Planet International organization will arrive on November 12. He urged the public to wait for the organization's statement. 

"Rest assured we are all safe buong TEAM PHILIPPINES. Hindi man maganda experience naranasan namin dto. but we are proud to say that We are Survivor in our own way. Tumuloy man o indi ang Pageant, in good faith tayo lumaban at pinaghandaan. We will keep you posted as soon as we have an additional information. Thank you!" his post ended. 

Earlier today, Miss Planet Czech Republic 2022 Tamila Sparrow shared on her Instagram Stories that she has decided to speak up about her experience in Uganda. 

"I have to apologize, but unfortunately, we were robbed. We haven't had even 10% of activity, nothing was paid, nor our accommodations, nor our food. We're stuck in Uganda," wrote Sparrow. "We have been trying to solve it; even those who are not involved in the pageant paid with their own money to keep us fed and safe. I couldn't be silent anymore. I apologize for everybody who put a lot of effort in us, monetary or mentally wise. But this has to be seen by the public. Please share."

"35 contestants (who hasn't left yet) were scammed! Stay tuned for updates," she added. 

 

Her next post mentioned Budol, Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up. 

"In fact, I was all supportive and was with Miss Philippines till the very end. And please, stop saying who was supposed to win. It's not fair to all of us who are dealing with the outcomes," Sparrow wrote. 

 

Fans and supporters are all praying for the girls' safety and well-being.

Miss Planet Jamaica 2022 Tonille Watkis also posted on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Thank you for all your support up until this moment. Unfortunately, the competition has been canceled. But, it was such an honor to have the chance to represent my beautiful Jamaica again."

 

There were rumored 80 hopefuls who wished to join the pageant, including our very own Budol.

The Filipina beauty queen's latest post related to the pageant was on November 10. Budol shared that she and the other candidates of Miss Planet International did some rehearsal and production choreography. Afterwards, they visited a temple and a renewable solar energy center in Kololo. 

Miss Planet International's last Instagram post was three days ago and showed photos of candidates from Ethiopia and Syria. As of press time, it has not issued any statement regarding the allegations.

The pageant is scheduled to crown its new queen on November 19 in Kampala, Uganda. 

RELATED: Herlene Nicole Budol's national costume fails to arrive in one piece in Uganda

 

