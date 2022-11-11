^

Newly awarded Best Actress Kylie Verzosa is liquor brand's 2023 calendar girl

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 11, 2022 | 9:37am
Newly awarded Best Actress Kylie Verzosa is liquor brand's 2023 calendar girl
Kylie Verzosa
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Liquor brand Tanduay tapped beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa as the brand’s calendar girl for 2023. 

At the calendar's launch last night, Kylie said she’s honored to be the brand’s calendar girl. 

“It feels surreal to become a Tanduay Calendar Girl, especially if you consider all the strong and beautiful women who came before me like Heart Evangelista, KC Concepcion, and Bea Alonzo. It feels great to be in their company,” she said.

As an actress, beauty queen and an advocate of mental health, Kylie is the perfect calendar girl for the brand, said Tanduay Distillers International Business Development Manager and Senior Brand Manager, Inc. Marc Ngo.

“Kylie is a multifaceted talent whose appeal comes from her beauty and brains as well as the strength of her advocacies. She is the perfect embodiment of the brand for 2023 as we seek to engage with varied customer profiles in different markets while continuing to serve our customers in the Philippines,” Marc said. 

Kylie acknowledged that being a Tanduay Calendar Girl comes with the responsibility to represent an iconic Philippine brand.

“Tanduay has been delighting customers for more than a century now. It has both been in the home arenas of the biggest teams in the National Basketball Association and in small-scale retail stores in areas outside of Metro Manila. You can see that whoever the brand serving, it makes sure that the person is enjoying the Tanduay experience. This is why it continues to be popular and relevant despite the entry of new brands,” she said. 

Verzosa likewise lauded the brand's use of local materials in creating award-winning rums.

“It’s great to see a homegrown Filipino brand competing in the world stage,” she said.

