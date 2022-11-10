Philippines' RoAn Tamondong formally crowned Miss Grand International 5th runner-up

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022 Roberta Angela Tamondong has been formally crowned as this year's Miss Grand International (MGI) fifth runner-up in a grand fan meet in Thailand last night, despite Binibining Pilipinas' formal withdrawal from MGI.

MGI President Nawat Itsaragrisil himself placed the fifth runner-up sash and crown on Tamondong, as seen in a video MGI posted on Instagram earlier today.

Tamondong is the last Binibini sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) to compete in MGI. As a Top 10 appointee, RoAn is now in Bangkok with the nine other queens in an official capacity. They will be touring around Thailand and some other Asian countries to promote MGI's cause to stop war and violence.

In what could be the answer to Filipino fans' clamor since 2021, Binibining Pilipinas, which carried MGI as one of its four titles since 2016, made the announcement in its social media account. In a post, it wrote, "BPCI officially withdraws from the Miss Grand International and will no longer renew its franchise. We thank the organizers of MGI and wish them the best in their endeavors.

"With that said, we remain committed to delighting our followers and sponsors through the productions of world-class pageants that help propel Filipinas to reach their fullest potential and achieve greatness in an international stage.

"For almost 60 years, we have built BPCI's legacy in producing a stellar roster of international winners and, over the decades, we have enjoyed the immense support of our fans. We will be forever grateful for their dedication, passion, and love for Binibining Pilipinas and our queens."

Will the Philippines still field a delegate to MGI finals next year? If so, will she be an appointee or a crowned national winner? And under which organization will our representative come from? The answers to these questions remain to be seen.

The closest that a Filipina ever got to the gold crown was in 2016 with Nicole Cordoves, and in 2020 with Samantha Bernardo. Both queens finished as 1st runners-up.

The 2023 MGI coronation night is scheduled to unfold in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on October 25, 2023. Stay tuned!

