^

Entertainment

Philippines' RoAn Tamondong formally crowned Miss Grand International 5th runner-up

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
November 10, 2022 | 9:06am
Philippines' RoAn Tamondong formally crowned Miss Grand International 5th runner-up
MGI President Nawat Itsaragrisil placing the 5th runner-up sash (left) and crown on Philippines' Roberta Angela Tamondong
MGI via Instagram, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022 Roberta Angela Tamondong has been formally crowned as this year's Miss Grand International (MGI) fifth runner-up in a grand fan meet in Thailand last night, despite Binibining Pilipinas' formal withdrawal from MGI.

MGI President Nawat Itsaragrisil himself placed the fifth runner-up sash and crown on Tamondong, as seen in a video MGI posted on Instagram earlier today.

Tamondong is the last Binibini sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) to compete in MGI. As a Top 10 appointee, RoAn is now in Bangkok with the nine other queens in an official capacity. They will be touring around Thailand and some other Asian countries to promote MGI's cause to stop war and violence.

In what could be the answer to Filipino fans' clamor since 2021, Binibining Pilipinas, which carried MGI as one of its four titles since 2016, made the announcement in its social media account. In a post, it wrote, "BPCI officially withdraws from the Miss Grand International and will no longer renew its franchise. We thank the organizers of MGI and wish them the best in their endeavors.

"With that said, we remain committed to delighting our followers and sponsors through the productions of world-class pageants that help propel Filipinas to reach their fullest potential and achieve greatness in an international stage.

"For almost 60 years, we have built BPCI's legacy in producing a stellar roster of international winners and, over the decades, we have enjoyed the immense support of our fans. We will be forever grateful for their dedication, passion, and love for Binibining Pilipinas and our queens."

Will the Philippines still field a delegate to MGI finals next year? If so, will she be an appointee or a crowned national winner? And under which organization will our representative come from? The answers to these questions remain to be seen.

The closest that a Filipina ever got to the gold crown was in 2016 with Nicole Cordoves, and in 2020 with Samantha Bernardo. Both queens finished as 1st runners-up.

The 2023 MGI coronation night is scheduled to unfold in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on October 25, 2023. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Binibining Pilipinas officially drops Miss Grand International

BINIBINING PILIPINAS

MISS GRAND INTERNATIONAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mikee Cojuangco annoyed with 2 actors who fought over her

Mikee Cojuangco annoyed with 2 actors who fought over her

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Equestrian-turned-actor Mikee Cojuangco revealed she had two suitors who were actors back in the 1990s.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Buti ka pa effortless': Heart Evangelista fires back at basher calling her 'butiki'

'Buti ka pa effortless': Heart Evangelista fires back at basher calling her 'butiki'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso star Heart Evangelista clapped back at a basher saying she looked like "butiki."
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Liam Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill on 'The Witcher'

Why Liam Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill on 'The Witcher'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Fans of Netflix's fantasy series "The Witcher" were taken aback upon the announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bella Poarch files for divorce after 3-year secret marriage

Bella Poarch files for divorce after 3-year secret marriage

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Filipino-American TikTok sensation Bella Poarch is getting a divorce, US online tabloid TMZ reported.
Entertainment
fbtw
BPCI drops Miss Grand International franchise, MUPH accepts married women

BPCI drops Miss Grand International franchise, MUPH accepts married women

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 10 hours ago
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. has formally ended its Miss Grand International franchise.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gwendoline Christie is Wednesday Addams&rsquo; charismatic principal in new Tim Burton series &nbsp;

Gwendoline Christie is Wednesday Addams’ charismatic principal in new Tim Burton series  

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 10 hours ago
 “In a world full of normies, do you feel like an outcast?”
Entertainment
fbtw
A studio for immersive listening experience

A studio for immersive listening experience

By Leah C. Salterio | 10 hours ago
The immersive experience of listening to the songs of local artists in different modes — from stereo mix to Waxiefied...
Entertainment
fbtw
Westlife or Backstreet Boys? Fans troubled after boybands set same-day Manila concerts

Westlife or Backstreet Boys? Fans troubled after boybands set same-day Manila concerts

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
Filipino fans are seemingly torn between which throwback concert to attend as the Backstreet Boys and Westlife will be performing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bella Poarch confirms divorce from husband, asks for privacy

Bella Poarch confirms divorce from husband, asks for privacy

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Filipino-American TikTok sensation Bella Poarch confirmed that she's getting a divorce from her husband Tyler Poarch.&nb...
Entertainment
fbtw
Remembering Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' review

Remembering Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
Some time has passed yet the world is still feeling for the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman, but director Ryan Coogler has...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with