KathNiel earns praise from 2 Good 2 Be True co-actor Raul Montesa

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
November 9, 2022 | 12:00am
Raul Montesa with Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo on the set of 2 Good 2 Be True.

MANILA, Philippines — Theater actor Raul Montesa, also known as Atty. Ramon Evangelista in 2 Good 2 Be True, has nothing but good words for his co-actors, especially lead stars Daniel Padilla (Eloy), Kathryn Bernardo (Ali) and Ronaldo Valdez (Lolo Hugo), as well as the team behind the primetime series.

The cast is joined by Gloria Diaz (Helena), Gelli de Belen (Margie), Cris Villanueva (Capt. Rosales), Romnick Sarmenta (Fred) and Irma Adlawan (Heart), among others. It is directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar.

Raul described Kathryn and Daniel (KathNiel) as “down-to-earth” and likened them to a “glue that keeps us together” on set.

“They are all professionals. It’s important that when you arrive on the set, you already know exactly what you’re going to do because you know your screen partners are prepared,” he told The STAR in an exclusive virtual chat. “Grabe yung dedication nila sa craft nila kaya you have to be prepared. I only have good things to say about Tito Ron, Kath and Daniel. Iba sila. Iba sila mag-alaga ng cast.”

“They (KathNiel) would always organize (us) during our breaks, sila yung taya sa pagkain namin. They would always gather the cast so we could have bonding. The cast and crew, everyone is invited and they would spend for that. Sila lagi yung taya. Si Tito Ron, kami lagi yung taga-kain ng binibigay ng KathNiel (laughs),” he shared.

The theater veteran plays the kontrabida, Atty. Ramon Evangelista, in the ABS-CBN primetime series.
Photo from the actor's Facebook

As the ABS-CBN series comes to an end, Raul said he will surely miss these bonding moments, adding he is “thankful and grateful” for the reel-to-real couple.

He continued, “So parang sila yung glue that keeps us together. They made it a point that we should be together during the break. Kasi during the week, hindi eh. Sila laging nasa taping, may maiiwan sa hotel. Kung sino lang yung kasama nila, yun yung mas madalas na maka-bonding. So, they make it a point that during our breaks, we are all together so that we can exchange stories and laughter.”

He also recalled the first time he arrived on set and the only person he knew was fellow actor Bodjie Pascua (Lolo Bart in the series) whom he had previously worked with in revenge-drama series Wildflower. “He (Bodjie) introduced me to Kath and Daniel. Although I’ve worked with them before in Got to Believe, where I played a minor guesting. Tapos pinaalala ko lang. Then, Daniel said when he saw me, ‘Loves (to Kathryn), si ano si Raul pala played our judge in Got to Believe.’ Sila yung unang mag-we-welcome sa’yo. You’ll always feel welcome maski kakakilala mo palang sa kanila.”

He also added how the couple would roam around to greet the people on set. Moreover, Raul was initially offered a barangay captain role but as the series continued to “evolve” and underwent revisions, the team called him up again last year and asked him if he could do a role of an attorney. “They were offering me ito nga yung attorney but not the Atty. Evangelista. Ibang attorney eh. Tapos biglang napunta kay Atty. Evangelista.” And so he was thankful for the “biggest TV role” given to him.

Raul loves playing a kontrabida character as he gets to “play around” with it. “Ito yung talagang gigil na gigil yung mga tao sa akin. Kasi nuon, I would always be part of the semi-regular cast of a serye. And I get to play a kontrabida this time around. Oo masaya laruin yung kontrabida kasi kahit ano pwede mong gawin. You can play him kunwari nice tapos biglang babaliktarin. Mas masarap laruin kesa sa nakakahon ka lang na… you know.”

The onscreen villains he admired the most were Alan Rickman in Die Hard, Christoph Waltz in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, and Tim Roth in Rob Roy.

Raul has appeared in American-Filipino drama series Almost Paradise, the Philippine adaptation of South Korea’s Miracle in Cell No. 7 and the 2019 film Unbreakable. He also guested in Kapamilya’s A Family Affair and was featured in Jollibee’s Father’s Day commercial titled Maestro (2021).

Prior to mainstream showbiz, Raul started his career in theater in 1989 via Repertory Philippines and the first film he got to be part of was Sharon Cuneta and Aga Muhlach’s Kung Ako Na Lang Sana in 2003.

He also joined the stage musical Miss Saigon in 1994 in Germany, Stephen Sondheim’s Passion, 9 Works Theatrical’s Eto Na! Musikal nAPO! featuring the music of APO Hiking Society.

Raul used to manage his family’s construction and real estate business but he resigned to pursue his passion in theater. He is the first cousin of Ronnie Ricketts.

“Most of us (theater actors), we would just like to work. We’re just looking for work. Like yung kasi talagang magsisimula ka sa unnamed roles, uncredited roles, yung mga pa-lawyer-lawyer ka dito, doctor ka rito. Dun naman magsisimula eh,” the veteran thespian said of his foray into TV and film acting.

“But, of course, sometimes manghihina ang loob mo because you’ll ask yourself, hanggang dito na lang ba ang gagawin namin? That’s why we go back to theater. Para kasi yun yung soul eh,” he went on. “We have to replenish whatever is lost. Because through the years, alam mo yung hurt na hanggang dito na lang ba ako? Na panghihinaan mo ng loob na hanggang kelan mo gagawin ang hanggang dito na lang.”

“Tapos ang mangyayari babalik ka ng teatro, mabubuhayan ka uli. Tapos may darating na naman na trabaho (Then what will happen is you will return to theater, you will feel alive again. Then another job will come.) So sige tira ka uli. You’ll give it another try. (You’ll) give it a chance hanggang dumami yung last chance na yun.”

His advice for aspiring actors is to “not give up until things will open up for you.”

