'Buti ka pa effortless': Heart Evangelista fires back at basher calling her 'butiki'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Heart Evangelista clapped back at a basher saying she looked like "butiki" (lizard).

In Heart's Instagram account, a social media user commented on Heart's post, saying, "U look like butiki! Lol."

Heart didn't hold back and replied.

"Omg I really tried to look like that!! Buti ka pa effortless," Heart commented.

The basher then replied: "I don’t mean harm or bad way" but Heart didn't reply anymore.

Heart is currently in the country after she spent weeks in Paris.

She remains silent on the breakup issue with Senator Chiz Escudero.

