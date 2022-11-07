^

Danny Javier cremated; Apo Hiking Society members reveal last moments with Danny

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 7, 2022 | 10:17am
Danny Javier cremated; Apo Hiking Society members reveal last moments with Danny
OPM icon Danny Javier
MANILA, Philippines — The remains of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Danny Javier has been cremated yesterday. 

According to an ABS-CBN report, Danny's remains were cremated in Heritage Park in Taguig City. 

The cremation happened after the last night of Danny's wake, wherein celebrities, politicians as well as Danny's fellow APO Hiking Society members Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo were in attendance. 

"Your love and presence, all of you are much appreciated," Leyte Vice Governor Sandy Javier, Danny's brother, said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"I've lost my only kuya," he added. 

Boboy and Jim also said that they went to the hospital before Danny died.

"I sang to him the Beatles' song 'Two of Us'," Boboy shared.

"I said 'I love you bro,' then he pressed my hand hard and long," Jim said. 

Danny passed away last October 31. He was 75.

His daughter Justine Javier Long confirmed the news on Facebook. She said that her father died from "complications due to his prolonged illnesses."

